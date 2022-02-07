BELOIT—The Turner School District’s total enrollment stayed relatively flat since the fall, according to numbers from its second Friday in January pupil count which was due to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Jan. 28.
From September 2021 to January 2022 the resident pupil count increased by five students while total enrollment decreased by 13 students, according to information provided by
It was estimated in September of 2021, that there would be a net gain of $3,419,459 from open enrollment (555 students enrolling in and 136 students enrolling out for a net gain of 419). However, based on January’s adjusted numbers, the gain is estimated to be $3,272,561. The basic open enrollment transfer amount for the 2021-22 school year is estimated to be $8,161 per pupil.
Of its total January student population of 1,626 students, 1,225 are resident pupils. There are 532 students enrolling into the Turner district. Among those are 471 from Beloit, seven from Clinton, 30 from Janesville and 24 from Parkview.
There are 132 students enrolling out from Turner to other districts. That includes 81 to Beloit, 10 to Clinton, 31 to Janesville, one to McFarland, two to Milton and seven to Parkview.
Wisconsin public school districts are required to count pupils for membership purposes on the Third Friday in September and the Second Friday in January and report the data to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
Beginning Feb. 7 and running through April 29, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2022-23 school year through the open enrollment program. Application materials and additional information on the program are available on the DPI’s website at https://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment.
During the 2020-21 school year, 70,428 students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program. Program statistics for the 2021-22 school year will be available in the fall. Districts are required to notify applicants by June 10 on the status of their open enrollment application. Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation, according to information from DPI.