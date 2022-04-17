(From left): Turner Middle School students will be performing Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” starting April 22. Shown are: Connor Myers as Kristof, Elyana Dever as Anna, Camee Winchester as Elsa and Ryan Thomas portraying Hans.
BELOIT—Many Turner Middle School students will be on stage for the first time when they perform Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.”
After production cancellations due to COVID-19, middle schoolers are finally spreading their wings and learning the three components of a great production—singing, dancing and acting.
“We haven’t done a middle school musical since pre-COVID. The only kids I’ve ever seen on stage only had a week or two as sixth graders and are eighth graders now. There are only two in this performance that have ever done a show before,” said Tim Rosenthal, director of the performance.
Rosenthal commended Elyana Dever who plays Anna, Camee Winchester who plays Elsa, Ryan Thomas who plays Hans and Connor Myers who plays Kristof for stepping up, noting their talents were identified solely from auditions.
“These four really stepped up during auditions and made those choices easy,” Rosenthal said.
The performances are set for 7 p.m. on April 22 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 23, 1237 Inman Parkway. Tickets are $5. They can be purchased at the showtix4u.com website or at the door.
Based on the 2018 musical, Frozen Jr. brings Elsa and Anna to life with song.
Winchester encouraged people to come see the production, which is shorter than the movie, but quite fun and easy to follow.
“You can get a better emotional connection because it’s real people,” Winchester said.
The thespians said young children will enjoy seeing their favorite Disney characters come to life.
The budding actors have quite long days at school as they learn their songs and lines in addition to other extracurricular activities.
“I spend 30 minutes a day trying to learn my lines,” Myers added.
The four agreed they all love to sing, although dancing has been a bit of a challenge.
Rosenthal said a team of high schoolers from theater will be helping with lights and sound as well as with directing and stage management.
“They do a lot for this middle school production,” Rosenthal said
Rosenthal said doing more technical aspects helps the teenage actors see if they have additional interests to explore.
Jinger Miller, a parent of former students, is teaching choreography which she has been doing for 15 years.
The only hiccup to the production has been a few sore throats, so the actors were focusing strictly on dancing Saturday to give their voices a rest. They are expecting a robust return to singing in time for the big show.