(From left): Turner High School drama students Bella Tillet, Carter Ward and Ani Sieran practice a one-act play called “Struggles” on Tuesday evening. They are doing a weekend of one-act plays starting Feb. 18.
That’s what students in Turner High Drama know in life and are experiencing on the stage. After their colorful and rollicking rendition of “The SpongeBob Musical” in December, students will offer a weekend of one-act plays called “The Struggles Are Real.” It features three one-act plays titled “Struggles,” “Boxes,” and “10 Reasons You Should Have Stayed Home Sick Today.”
Performance dates will be Feb. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at Turner High School. Ticket prices are $5 for all seats. All seats are general admission and tickets are only sold at the door. For more information, call 608-364-6370. The production is directed by Timothy Rosenthal and Liane Mills-DiPrima.
Although there are far fewer props than “The SpongeBob Musical,” the one-acts are a great opportunity for students who aren’t singers to practice their acting skills. It’s also a chance to broach more serious topics. By having three acts, students get to build their acting muscles before they try out for next year’s big musical.
Rosenthal explained how each play is a separate story, but they all deal with the struggles of moving oneself forward.
“It’s good for kids during COVID-19 as they move through this journey,” Rosenthal said.
In the first one-act play, “Struggles,” Megan, played by Ani Sieran, is battling ADHD and dyslexia
“Megan struggles to stay motivated and doesn’t have many friends,” explained Sieran.
Fran McKearn plays “Two,” who is a ray of sunshine and Sasha who is Megan’s “right hand gal.”
Sieran said she relates to her character as she had trouble in school when she was younger.
After both McKearn and Sieran had a great experience with the big musical, they said they are enjoying having a smaller cast and the chance to explore more serious acting. McKearn was Squidward in “SpongeBob the Musical” and Sieran was Pearl and Patchy the Pirate.
It’s McKearn’s first year acting and Sieran has been acting for years.
“It’s one of the few things where I feel like I’m being myself, even though I’m not myself,” Sieran said.
After the one-acts, Rosenthal will move to overseeing the middle school musical. Some of the high schoolers will act as student directors and choreographers in the middle school product.
“It’s like being a three-season sports coach,” Rosenthal said.