BELOIT—The Lincoln Academy, a K4-12 public charter school, will begin accepting applications for enrollment in grades K4-3 and 6-10 for the September 2022 school year.
The application will be available online at TheLincolnAcademyBeloit.com or in-person, Monday—Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at The Lincoln Academy office, 608 Henry Ave., Beloit beginning Feb 1. Initial applications will be accepted through Feb. 28.
“As an independent public charter school, The Lincoln Academy is a stand-alone school district serving Wisconsin resident scholars and committed to reflecting the diversity of Beloit. Built with input from the community, access and equity drives The Lincoln Academy as an innovative, high-quality, free public school option. The Lincoln Academy ensures scholars at all grade levels are focused on academic rigor, character development and career exploration, positioning them to graduate from high school with a clear pathway to success,” said CEO Kristi Cole.
Cole said there are 413 students currently enrolled at the Lincoln Academy. Some openings are expected in K4 and 6th grades as well as some seats in other grades. Currently, there are a few seats available in first and second grades. There is currently a wait list of 76 students.
The application process for The Lincoln Academy involves completion of an application and submission of proof of Wisconsin residency as well as a copy of the birth certificate for the student. There are no additional eligibility requirements and there is no cost for the student’s family for the child to attend.
If there are more applications received during the enrollment period than there are seats available for a grade level, a public random lottery will be held on March 8 to determine enrollment for the available seats and the wait list order for the coming year. Completed applications must be submitted by midnight on the last day of February to be eligible for the lottery process.
Completed applications are accepted on a rolling basis after the last day of February and are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. If a seat is available, the scholar will be enrolled. If no seat is available, the scholar is placed on the wait list in the order the application is received. More information on the enrollment and lottery process can be found on the school website or by contacting the school office at 608-690-5100.
The Lincoln Academy will be hosting two virtual information sessions in early February for parents interested in learning more about the school. The sessions will also provide an opportunity for parents to ask questions.
The first session will be hosted in English on Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 from 6—7 p.m. and will require registration. The link to register can be found on both The Lincoln Academy website and Facebook page.
The second session will be hosted in Spanish on Feb. 9, 2022 from 6—7 p.m. as a Facebook Live session on the La Voz de Beloit Facebook page. No registration is required.
To learn more about The Lincoln Academy, contact info@tlabeloit.com or visit the website at TheLincolnAcademyBeloit.com.