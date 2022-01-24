CLINTON— The Clinton Community School District (CCSD) has two school board member seats up for election in April and three candidates including incumbents John Gracyalny and Kassie Shull and challenger Tim Thieding.
Thieding is a retired teacher at Clinton High School.
“I think there needs to be a voice from someone who has been in the district and for someone to ask questions. I want to be active in the community. I support our schools and want to support the process,” Thieding said. “When issues come up, I want to make sure the right processes are being followed.”
He said he’s concerned that public comment has been shifted toward the end of meetings. He thinks having it at the beginning would allow more people to feel comfortable speaking.
“I think there would be more participation,” he said.
He said he’d like to see more people come to the meetings, especially when there is information on the buildings and the referendum to keep people up to date on affairs of the district. He said he is supportive of all the building improvements underway due to the referendum.
“It would be nice to see more community members in attendance, and not just when there is a single issue people are concerned about,” he said.
Thieding retired in June of 2019 after teaching technical education for 13 years at Clinton. Prior to that he taught at Delavan-Darien High School.
He runs his own business, Honey-Do-Handyman, where he makes outdoor furniture.
He is an Air Force veteran who served for 15 years before serving eight years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Thieding and wife, Nancy, have three grown children and three grandchildren.
Shull has served on the Clinton school board since 2019. She has been a clerk for two years, on the policy committee for all three years, on the personnel committee for two years and served as a legislative advocacy liaison for two years.
“CCSD has been working on improvements to policies, procedures and operational expectations and as our administration begins implementing these, it is important for me to be on the board to help ensure they are carried out accordingly. I 100% support our students and staff in their success, so if the board supports policy that supports our staff and that in turn allows the school to operate efficiently to support our student’s success, then we are doing our jobs. I will continue to be my unapologetic self, in that I will continue to be a voice for our staff and students, even when I am met with opposition,” Shull said.
She has a master’s degree in business administration in human resources from Concordia University. She worked as a human resources director before changing her career to be a benefits/ human resources advisor managing a small company team.
She’s been active in her child’s classroom each year helping out anything supporting teachers.
She said she supports school activities, fundraising and non-school activities and fundraising involving the growth and development of children. She volunteered as the “Mom”ager of her daughter’s Rage 10U softball teams as a DECA judge and Reality Check Day helper.
She is a parent representative for the Reading Drives Achievement: Procedural Compliance Self-Assessment Audit (RDA: PCSA Audit) for the district’s individual education plans.
Her husband Tim Shull and she are Clinton graduates. They have a daughter, Arabella who is currently in fourth grade at Clinton Elementary.
John Gracyalny is running for his second term. He’s on the finance committee and has served in policy and personnel previously. He’s currently the board treasurer.
He is the liquor manager and assistant store manager at Clinton Foods. He is a volunteer assistant coach for the girls varsity basketball team, is on the booster club, on the village planning commission. He is a graduate of Clinton High School.
“I enjoy being on the board. It’s valuable for our community and I do a good job of taking both sides of situations and making the best decisions,” he said.
He is married and has three children—a senior in college, and two Clinton High School students.
He said he enjoys being active in the community and the district.
The school board election will be held April 5.