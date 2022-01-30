ROCKTON—A unique member of the salamander family known as “the walking fish” was on scene at the 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition thanks to some Hononegah High School students.
Student Captain Ava Porter, Max Moroz and Peyton Bracken under the leadership of art teacher Jennifer Decker transformed a block of snow into two playful axolotls at the event held Saturday at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford. They were among 11 high school teams making cool art out of snow.
The two snow creatures titled “A Lot O’ Axolotl” were in honor of the amphibians which have gained popularity on the internet and have debuted in the Minecraft game. With feathery gills and dorsal fins, they were great subjects for snow representation, especially when a mischievous grin was carved on them.
Porter, who had been in the competition last year, said she wanted to make something that piqued the interest of those passing by.
“The coolest ones are the ones you don’t know and ask about,” she said of the snow sculptures. “And I like the little creatures.”
The students had even named the two axolotls, Colette and Clementine.
“There’s a lot of time to talk,” joked Bracken.
“It’s definitely a challenging art on this scale, and snow is an uncommon medium,” Moroz added.
Moroz explained how they began Thursday with the 6-foot block of snow. It had particular challenges due to the frigid temperatures. Packed with ice and not sticking well, it was difficult to carve. The students admitted they might have gotten a bit liberal with the ax.
“We are big fans of the hatchet,” Moroz said.
The students had taken large chunks off the bottom and turned it into a tail for the second creature.
Decker commended this year’s team for making a sculpture that didn’t end up anything resembling the square shape they started with.
“The transformation is super impressive,” she said. “The snow has been icy and patchy.”
Decker, who has been at Hononegah for 15 years, said the school has participated in the competition each year unless it was cancelled.
The Hononegah team has won the competition in past years. In 1998, Hononegah won for its Penguins and Hot Cocoa. In 2000 the team won for its Oscar the Grouch sculpture and in 2007 it won for the Frozen in Fear sculpture.
The adult, or State Division, had 14 teams competing this year. The winning team in the State Division will represent Illinois in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship in 2023 held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. This year, the U.S. Snow Sculpting Championship is set for Feb. 2—6 in Riviera Plaza.
High school awards were as follows: first place, Rockford Christian High School, “Navy Seals;” second place, Keith Country Day School, “Spaced Out;” third place, Rockford Lutheran High School, “The Tree of Life;” people’s choice, Rockford Christian High School , “Navy Seals;” artist’s choice, Rockford Christian High School, “Navy Seals;” Linda K. White spirit award, Belvidere North High School, “An Udder Cow-tastrophe;” and Fred Gardner award, Guilford High School, “No Porpoise in Wearing Pants.”
The first place State of Illinois Champions award went to Cave People from Space, “Antreader;” second place, City of Rockford Mayor’s award, Two Blondes and a Burnette, “Fee Fi Fo Fum;” third place, Rockford Park District Award Windy City Snowmen, “Old Soles;” people’s choice award, Cave People from Space “Antreader;” and committee’s choice, Patricia “Pat” Hayes Parks award, Quatsch, “Jungle Drums.”