BELOIT—The Lincoln Academy recently highlighted its career education offerings, introducing students to many career options.
February was Career and Technical Education month in Wisconsin, so it seemed an opportune time for the school to put the spotlight on its career education offerings.
“At The Lincoln Academy, CTE is a central pillar of our educational framework and the work starts well before high school,” said CEO Kristi Cole. “Using real world applications is revealing itself to be a powerful tool in inspiring curiosity and engaging scholars. It’s exciting to see the level of interest and how it impacts learning.”
Middle school scholars recently started their newest round of exploratory courses. The courses expose scholars to career pathways and support the development of Individual learning plans.
Each scholar in grades 6 to 8 will complete four during the course of the academic year.
Exploratories offered this quarter include Chrome Depot, Robotics, Ceramics, Innovation Lab, Healthcare, Culinary, Yoga, Piano, CNC, Introduction to Computer Science and Hydroponics.
Fifteen Lincoln Academy scholars are enrolled in the CNC course this quarter. CNC is a cornerstone operating system within manufacturing environments and an on-ramp to a wide range of engineering professions. A few weeks in, the scholars are working on programming a desktop trainer CNC mill to prepare them for accessing the larger industrial CNC mill located in the lab.
The Lincoln Academy is equipped with seven trainer machines, three of which were donated to the school by Tormach.
The scholar’s work includes reading blueprints and using conversational programming, Gcode and CAM to produce manufactured parts. Scholars are using 3-D modeling and learning about manufacturing techniques.
“This exploratory class is such a powerful vehicle to leverage varied academic disciplines including skills in math, critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork,” said Matt Schultz, CTE teacher.
The scholars will move from the trainer mills to programming a full-scale CNC machine.
“We often underestimate what young people are capable of,” notes Cole. “We as adults often hold them back. Not only are they capable, they love it. The amount of exposure scholars get at TLA in learning about so many complex competencies will prepare them for a bright future and innumerable pathways.”
The Lincoln Academy is currently accepting applications for 2022-23 enrollment. For more information visit the website at TheLincolnAcademyBeloit.com or contact the Lincoln Academy at 608-690-5100.