BELOIT—Students from Janesville’s Craig High School, Beloit Turner High School and Beloit Memorial High School will be honored Thursday at Blackhawk Technical College during the Stateline Manufacturing Alliance Signing Day Event.
The event will be held from 7:30—9 a.m. at Blackhawk Technical College’s (BTC) Advanced Manufacturing Training Center at 15 S. Plumb St. in Milton. Eleven students will be honored, including four students who will be employed by Frito Lay.
Those students are: Zea Becker of Craig High School, Dayton Yuhas of Turner High School, Merrill Reed III of Beloit Memorial High School and Kory Hanson of Turner High School.
According to the news release, the event will celebrate the students who will become BTC students and also those who will be apprentices for industry partners within the alliance. Other employers will participate in the event including Scot Forge, Stoughton Trailers, Space Savers, Jones Dairy Farm, Westlake and Baker Manufacturing.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s new director of the Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards David Polk and BTC President Tracy Pierner also will be in attendance.
Those who plan to attend can contact Liz Paulsen, executive director of marketing and communication at BTC at 608-757-7769 or lpaulsen@blackhawk.edu.