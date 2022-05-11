BELOIT—Daniel Keyser, School District of Beloit Superintendent, met with key stakeholders and staff in the Stoughton Area School District on Friday. Keyser is the lone finalist for the Stoughton schools superintendent job.
The Stoughton Area School District’s last superintendent was Tom Onsager, who retired in early February after nearly a dozen years with the district. Stoughton currently has an interim district administrator, Kate Ahlgren, who was the director of curriculum and instruction prior to being appointed as interim.
Stoughton’s superintendent search process started in February when school district officials chose its search firm and in March the district sent out surveys to community members asking what qualities they would like their superintendent to have. The Stoughton Area School District Administrator profile included seven qualities they want their candidates to have including, “is willing to listen to input and is a decision maker, has classroom experience in a K-12 setting,” and more.
Molly Shea, community information and resource coordinator at the Stoughton Area School District, told the Beloit Daily News that the board is currently in discussions to see if they will choose Keyser or not. If Keyser is not selected, the board plans to do another search in the fall for an interim superintendent.
Keyser was named School District of Beloit superintendent in February 2021 and was named interim superintendent for the district in June 2020. He has a doctorate of education degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College.
If selected, Keyser will lead a district that has seen slipping enrollment for nearly two decades, as the average age of Stoughton’s population is 41—about a decade higher than that of some nearby Dane County cities—and the number of families with school-age children decreases. As a result, the district has seen years of tight budgets as enrollment-based aid has dropped, and will see a decrease of 11 educators for the 2022-23 school year as it seeks to balance out a $2 million deficit.
The School District of Beloit is facing a possible $10 million budget deficit.
Keyser would join the district in the middle of a referendum process, as the school board eyes a capital improvement referendum for this fall. While the final question for the November ballot has not been approved, the district is looking to either update or replace the district’s oldest operating elementary school, Kegonsa, and provide updates to the district’s other schools.
The Daily News has reached out to School District of Beloit officials seeking comment on Keyser’s application for the Stoughton job, but no comment on the matter has been provided.