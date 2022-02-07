School districts in the Stateline Area are taking differing approaches on how to handle a recent legal decision regarding mask requirements in Illinois schools.
Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow made a ruling last week that granted a temporary restraining order over a statewide mask mandate in schools put in place by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The latest ruling comes from a case in which Illinois parents sued more than 140 school districts over masking, claiming there was no due process in the state’s mask mandate.
In a letter to families sent on Feb. 6, Hononegah School District Superintendent Michael Dugan said the use of masks would be “highly recommended for all students, but is not required within the building.” However, Dugan said masks are still required on school buses. Social distancing policies would remain in place in school buildings.
“Hononegah Community High School is fully committed to our students, faculty, and community,” Dugan wrote.
In response to the impending appellate decision, Dugan wrote, “Whatever the ultimate outcome, as always, Hononegah will follow the law.”
At South Beloit School District, Superintendent Scott Fisher said the district would not make any changes to its current COVID-19 policies until after the appeal’s court ruling. Currently masks are required at all district schools.
“South Beloit is keeping its mitigation policies in place for now,” Fisher told the Beloit Daily News.
School districts for Belvidere, North Boone and Pecatonica announced masks would still be required, while school districts for Byron, Dixon, Harlem and Oregon made masking optional as a recommendation.
In response to an inquiry by the Beloit Daily News, a spokesperson for Rockford School District said the district “doesn’t have a formal or official comment to share yet,” regarding the changes.
Prairie Hill School District in South Beloit officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
The Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium, which includes the Winnebago County Health Department, issued a statement saying it was “aware” of the ruling regarding masking in schools.
The group recommends local districts continue to take a “layered approach” to COVID-19 mitigation.
“(The) NIPHC Local Health Departments will continue to conduct case investigations for COVID-19 and issue quarantine and isolation orders in certain circumstances,” the group said.
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has appealed the decision and Pritzker lashed out against the restraining order over the mask mandate.
“The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities—and this may force schools to go remote,” Pritzker said. “This shows yet again that the mask mandate and school exclusion protocols are essential tools to keep schools open and everyone safe.”