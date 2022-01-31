BELOIT—The Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) has a diverse array of learning opportunities set to run in February, March and April.
Although a bit downsized due to COVID-19, there will still be classes and presentations on topics ranging from Gengis Khan to rebuilding the South after the Civil War.
“We have a really nice selection of classes. We are keeping the classes to one per day so the classrooms can be clean. We are practicing social distancing and mask wearing,” said SLU Executive Administrator Pat Raymer.
SLU will not hold its traditional kickoff program, but will go straight to offering its educational presentations. This year’s lineup includes educational sessions on politics, history, current events, art, culture and more.
The public is invited to a class for a nominal fee, usually $7. Most classes are held at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St. People are urged to register as soon as possible as classroom space is limited. Fewer chairs will be set out to offer ample social distancing, and the classroom will be carefully wiped clean after every class.
For more information people can contact the SLU Business Office at 627 Church St. or by calling 608-207-3400 or emailing slu@beloit.edu.
SLU will kick off its spring series of learning with walking presentations by Daniel Schooff, Chief of Staff and Secretary of Beloit College, however, the tours are already full.
“We have a big waiting list,” Raymer said.
The next class will be at First Congregational Church with a presentation by Beloit Memorial Hospital Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Vijaya Somaraju on the variants of COVID-19 and other aspects of its development.
Coffee and cookies will be served at classes at the church.
“Oh, they love those,” Raymer said.
Some of the other classes include “Africa Today: Democracy and Development in the Age of COVID” by Beloit College Professor of Political Science Rachel Ellett, a presentation on Genghis Khan by world traveler and retired history teacher Gene Van Galder and a discussion with Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) Band Director Chris Behrens about the BMHS Jazz Orchestra. Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther will give an update on the city and Dr. Kenneth Gold, a retired physician, will speak about the phasing out of traditionalists in medicine.
Members of Justice Overcoming Borders will be giving a presentation on “The Great Migration” of African Americans to Beloit to work at Fairbanks Morse during World War I.
University of Texas Professor of Art and Aesthetics Richard Brettell will give sessions on the museum masterpieces in the Louvre, and Beloit College Emeritus Professor of English Tom McBride will give a presentation on Shakespeare’s King Lear.
SLU is a nonprofit organization at Beloit College, associated with Elderhostel Inc. SLU participants are “senior students,” lifelong learners who have never lost interest in learning. Learning new skills encourages personal growth, enhances emotional and mental health and provides a more meaningful life. SLU’s membership of more than 600 people represent 16 zip codes of Rock County, northern Illinois and the Greater Beloit area.