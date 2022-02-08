SOUTH BELOIT — Everyone’s invited to the grand opening of the newly remodeled Bruce Nichols South Beloit Boys & Girls Club set for noon on Feb. 24. At the event people can tour the facility and learn about the spaces from staff members, view a ribbon cutting and enjoy refreshments.
“It’s the center and the hub for kids and families in South Beloit. It's really important to the community, and we wanted to make sure we did the things necessary to not only convey our feelings of importance back to the community, but also ensure it stays the center and hub for years to come,” said Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Mark Rand.
The South Beloit club, at 1161 Dorr Road, underwent roughly $500,000 worth of renovations. It is sporting a new parking lot, mechanical improvements and new flooring including both gym floors, a new front counter and cubby configuration. Construction started in July and finished at the end of January.
“It’s a major upgrade to the facility. It looks fantastic,” said Capital Campaign Chair Jim Packard Jr.
In November, the club’s newly remodeled and stocked art room was unveiled. It includes a Cricut machine, computer, 3D printer, a kiln, clay, kinetic sand and all kinds of paints, markers and crayons along with tables, miniature chairs and easels. The colorful and organized sight was made possible by a $25,000 Michaels MAKE Space Grant. Program Director Evelyn Garcia-Martinez applied for the grant. Her convincing grant request was selected out of nearly 300 submissions.
The Bruce Nichols South Beloit Boys & Girls Club has about 700 members, predominantly from the South Beloit School District with a few members from Prairie Hill, Rockton and Roscoe school districts.
Nichols, the unit director of the club for nearly 30 years, will be at the ceremony. Nichols was a club kid himself growing up in South Beloit. He graduated from South Beloit High School in 1969 and Illinois State in 1973, the same year he became a volunteer staffer at the South Beloit Boys Club. In 1976, he was named program director of the Beloit Boys Club and the following year he became unit director there. He moved in 1980 to become unit director of the South Beloit club and remained there for 29 years. While he was director at South Beloit, he initiated many programs, including the Member of the Year, the Adopt-a-Grandparent and Pen Pal programs, the Boys Club soccer program and many more.
There have been lots of changes at the Boys & Girls Clubs in the past year. Beloit’s Joel Barrett Boys & Girls Club broke ground on April 5 at 202 Maple Ave., 1500 Shore Drive and a northern portion of 1459 Sixth St. across from Beloit Memorial High School. It was completed by the end of December and students began attending on Jan. 3. It moved out of its former Beloit building on the far West Side of Beloit at 1851 Moore St. which was built in 1960.
The new Beloit facility is more centrally located along the Fourth Street corridor and is closer to community partners, in particular the Beloit Memorial High School’s student population. Not only will the new site expand its reach to teens, but will be more visible and accessible as it will be located on school bus routes.