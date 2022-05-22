SOUTH BELOIT—The featured speaker at the South Beloit High School graduation ceremony on Saturday told graduates to follow their passions as he did.
Bruce Nichols, who for nearly 30 years was director of the South Beloit Boys Club, said his passions intersected at the club, which now is known as the Bruce Nichols Stateline Boys and Girls Club. He joked that his name is on the building in huge letters when he half-expected it to be written in chalk on the sidewalk outside the building on Dorr Road.
But, he said he is proud of what the Boys and Girls Club has become and the part he played in its history.
“Do what your passionate about and do it with the same kind of pride as if your name was on it,” he told the graduates.
He also suggested student disconnect from social media such as Facebook and Twitter.
“It divides us and it distracts us from our passions,” he said.
Savanah Weinberg, the South Beloit High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian, said although she earned the title of valedictorian because she had the highest grade point average, there are other kinds of intelligence that is not easily measured. She said many of her classmates spent their academic career finding their intelligence, and some will continue to do so after graduation.
“We have built a good foundation. Now we will decorate it with all our interests and passions,” she said.
Superintendent Scott Fisher recognized Elizabeth “Beth” Coleman, who is retiring this year after 34 years as a teacher with the district—27 of those years at South Beloit High School. She has taught algebra, geometry and English.
He also recognized 2022 graduate Dakota Puckett, who took part in an advanced learning program through Blackhawk Technical College and was able to earn a degree from BTC before his high school graduation.
He added that the graduating class had to go through a lot of challenges and shifting procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he praised the class for making it through all of those challenges.
“What a wonderful group of kids with their ability to adapt,” he said.
Jackeline Cerda, who gave the welcome address for the class of 2022, said the pandemic caused the class to miss out on many events, and experiences through the four years at South Beloit High School.
“As a result of the pandemic, we have experienced only one normal year of high school,” she noted.
Hannah Lineman, the class Salutatorian, said the past year has been a series of last experiences—the last homecoming dance, the last concert, the last game to attend. She said there has been some sadness as they prepare to leave the halls of South Beloit High School, but there also is a sense of accomplishment.
“To all my classmates I am happy to say, Class of 2022, you did it guys,” she said.