SOUTH BELOIT—It was a day of celebration at the newly remodeled Bruce Nichols South Beloit Boys & Girls Club on Thursday afternoon. At the open house event people heard speeches, had a ribbon cutting, enjoyed refreshments and toured the facility.
Bruce Nichols, the unit director of the club for nearly 30 years, was also in attendance as well as a retired employee of 35 years, Dee Fisher.
The South Beloit club received roughly $500,000 worth of renovations. It is sporting a new parking lot, mechanicals and new flooring including both gym floors, a new front counter and cubby configuration. Construction started in July and it finished at the end of January.
After Unit Director Meghan Moffett-Minter welcomed everyone and thanked them for their contributions, Pastor Sherrick Anderson gave the invocation.
Stateline Boys & Girls Club Board President Tim Schmiechen said the board wanted to provide a fun, education and safe experience in a building that desperately needed renovations.
“We all understood how important these renovations could be for the community,” Schmiechen said.
Schmiechen also praised Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Mark Rand for a compelling vision and the club for its first-class staff.
“I hope you feel enormous pride,” Schmiechen said.
South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher said Capital Campaign Chair Jim Packard Jr. and his fundraising committee were people who didn’t want to fail and didn’t know how. He commended Rand for his great leadership and Nichols for the legacy he left.
“We are good for another 30 years thanks to the vision of Mark and the campaign committee,” Fisher added.
Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said the club gives the community a sense of pride. Rehl was a former club member and had won in lap swimming as a child.
South Beloit Administrator Sonya Hoppes said she is a 1999 South Beloit High School graduate. When she was 17 years old she visited and met with Nichols offering to do coaching and she was set up to coach kids softball. She later worked at the club and helped out some of them in Rockford. She credited Nichols for being one of the people who impacted her life and career.
Pam Clarke, from the national organization Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said today’s children have more opportunities and paths, but also deal with more risks and danger. She said it’s critical every child has equal access to opportunity and experiences. She said clubs are leveling the playing field and provide safe places where young people can learn and grow.
Packard said the fundraising campaign wanted to create ownership and by-in from the community.
“This was an enthusiastic committee and we never gave up,” Packard said.
Packard thanked the staff for their passion and cooperation and for all who donated.
“The club is truly built for a strong future,” Packard said.
Nichols said he was also impressed with the patience of the staff during the transformation. Nichols praised Dee Fisher, and women like her, who had to stand in the background back in the days when it was formerly the Boys Club and who weren’t always appreciated. Women like Fisher, he said, gave him the chance to make things successful.
“I’m proud my name is on the building. I was not only able to impact boys’ lives, but later girls lives as well,” Nichols said.
The Bruce Nichols South Beloit Boys & Girls Club has about 700 members, predominantly from the South Beloit School District with a few members from Prairie Hill, Rockton and Roscoe school districts.
Rand said Nichols not only served, but kept the young people at the forefront of everything he did and was a true servant leader.
Nichols was a club kid himself growing up in South Beloit. He graduated from South Beloit High School in 1969 and Illinois State in 1973, the same year he became a volunteer staffer at the South Beloit Boys Club. In 1976, he was named program director of the Beloit Boys Club and the following year he became unit director there. He moved in 1980 to become unit director of the South Beloit club and remained there for 29 years. While he was director at South Beloit, he initiated many programs, including the Member of the Year, the Adopt-a-Grandparent and Pen Pal programs, the Boys Club soccer program and many more.
There have been lots of changes at the Boys & Girls Clubs in the past year. Beloit’s Joel Barrett Boys & Girls Club broke ground on April 5 at 202 Maple Ave., 1500 Shore Drive and a northern portion of 1459 Sixth St. across from Beloit Memorial High School. It was completed by the end of December and students began attending on Jan. 3. It had moved out of its former Beloit building on the far West Side of Beloit at 1851 Moore St. which was built in 1960. The new facility is more centrally located along the Fourth Street corridor and is closer to community partners, in particular the Beloit Memorial High School’s student population.