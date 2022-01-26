BELOIT—In light of the open enrollment application period for the 2022-23 school year kicking off on Feb. 7, the School District of Beloit is working to market the district and its offerings.
The open enrollment application period for the 2022-23 school year is Feb. 7—April 29, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). The inter-district public school open enrollment program allows parents to apply for their children to attend public school in a school district other than the one in which they reside.
School District of Beloit Chief of Communications and Marketing Monica Krysztopa said the district recently redesigned its enrollment webpage to be user-friendly to provide great information for prospective students and families. This link will be shared throughout the district’s communication channels. This site is updated weekly: www.sdb.k12.wi.us/domain/357. The site features family and staff testimonials, videos, blogs and more.
All information is also shared with the district app, which has 11,400 users, with push notifications.
“We have printed materials that we will deliver to our community partners, as well as electronic pieces, for them to share with their membership,” Krysztopa said.
The district will be issuing more social media as well as traditional media releases regarding the district as the enrollment effort continues.
The School District of Beloit is a diverse and dynamic district with more than 5,600 students, according to a release from the district. Its teachers, administration and staff reinforce and encourage high academic expectations, quality instructional practices, viable curriculum, student engagement, and an emphasis on 21st Century Learning that highlights critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication, according to its website.