BELOIT—Student enrollment is dropping in the School District of Beloit as staff levels remain stable. That was one of the pieces of information given in a report by Superintendent Dan Keyser to the school board Tuesday evening.
In 2016-2017, for example, there were 6,943 students and 574.27 full-time equivalent staff members. In 2020-2021, there are 5,923 students and 578.70 full-time equivalent staff. The loss of students has resulted in roughly $10 million less in total student aid for the district.
“We’ve done a marvelous job in keeping stable staffing even in the declining enrollment, however, that’s a non-sustainable model. So we have to at some point, and that point is now, have these conversations,” Keyser said.
In the next week or so, Keyser said the district will be finalizing the master facility planning request for proposal (RFP). It’s a necessary step for the board to consider an exploration of revenue controls or a referendum.
By the end of February, Keyser will bring budget reduction items for feedback and consideration and, by the end of March, the board will determine if a referendum is a viable option.
The district will be looking at using its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) as it moves forward in planning.
Last year the ESSER funds were used to purchase personal protective equipment, update technology, obtain new literacy curriculum, pay for professional development in math intervention and offer overload paid to nurses for additional work related to screening and contract tracing.
It also used ESSER funds to increase hours for a graduation coach to work with homeless students and to supplement building allocations so principals can be more responsive to individual needs of their buildings within ESSR allowable costs.
The district is working with area organizations to explore further partnerships including that of Rising Queens, Stateline Boys & Girls Club, YMCA and E3, a group focusing on family engagement.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board also met in closed session to discuss an “update on a past public comment complaint.”
Miller did not provide any further information on what was to be discussed.
Former school board president Pam Charles had submitted a comment at the July 6 school board meeting which was not allowed to be read. The comment accused one board member of what Charles considered to be rude behavior. Charles lodged a first amendment violation complaint against the district after the comment was not allowed to be read. The board later allowed the comment to be read in an October meeting.
Miller declined comment on the issue as it was a closed session item.
Prior to meeting in closed session, the board met with its group discussions coach Drew Howick to discuss the seven norms of collaboration such as pausing, paraphrasing, posing questions, putting ideas on the table, providing data, paying attention to self and others, and presuming positive intentions.