Wisconsin school districts and police are keeping a close watch on safety after a threat was made on Tik Tok regarding school safety on Dec. 17.
The origin of the social media post is unknown. According to various news outlets the post reads:”praying for people who go to school on December 17.” The post was made in response to what began as a challenge for kids to skip school, which went viral and resulted in other challenges involving pranks and activities which could impact safety. Police across the country are increasing their presence at schools in light of the viral events.
In a letter to families sent out Thursday afternoon, School District of Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser stated the School District of Beloit became aware of the troubling post regarding school safety nationwide.
“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend. It did not originate in our school district and the source is unknown. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously,” Keyser stated in his letter.
He said the situation serves as a good example of why it is important to not share posts online that refer to school safety threats.
“Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. The School District of Beloit is closely monitoring TikTok and other social media platforms. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.”