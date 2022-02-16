BELOIT—Beloit Memorial High School Business Education Teacher Anthony V. Capozziello is a 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award recipient.
On Tuesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers honored eight individuals and six organizations as recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards in a virtual ceremony. The recipients were honored for their efforts in helping Wisconsinites build their financial literacy and capability skills.
“Financial education should build on and respond to people’s individual strengths, circumstances, and needs in order to help them work toward their own unique goals,” Evers said. “The dedication of these individuals and organizations to help Wisconsinites become more financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable and helps ensure not only the future success of individuals and families, but our entire state.”
The 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards honored recipients in one of three categories—individual, organization or legacy—for providing exceptional financial literacy and capability education in an inclusive and innovative manner. The legacy award is given to an organization, business, or individual whose purpose and heritage is ingrained in sustained financial literacy and capability efforts. This lifetime recognition is intended to be conferred only once to recipients.
The recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards are:
Individual Category:
• Anthony V. Capozziello, Business Education Teacher, Beloit High School, Beloit