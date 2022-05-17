BELOIT—President of the Board of Education for the School District of Beloit, Sean Leavy, sent a letter to families in the school district on Tuesday addressing the departure of Superintendent Dan Keyser.
“Dr. Dan Keyser has informed the School District of Beloit Board of Education that he has decided to accept the opportunity to become the next Superintendent of the Stoughton Area School District, and that he will therefore be leaving the School District of Beloit as of June 30, 2022,” Leavy’s letter to families and staff in the district stated. “Dr. Keyser has served the district and our community well during these past two years, and we wish him and his family well as they embark on this next opportunity.”
Leavy added that the school board remains committed to improving the district performance. Specifically focusing on academic achievement and safe learning environments.
“This school board is unified in our commitment to continue the progress we have made in the past two years,” Leavy said in the statement. “Further, this school board will take all necessary steps to advance the school district on its path to improvement by maximizing the opportunity this change in leadership presents for us to select the next educational leader that will work with us to accomplish the district’s strategic objectives.”
Keyser also made a statement on his departure. He started by stating that the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education approved his position on Monday for the 2022-23 school year.
He spoke about how during his tenure in Beloit he has come to appreciate all the students, families, staff, volunteers and community partners.
“It has been my privilege and honor to lead our district with the support and collaboration of a dedicated, passionate, and student-focused staff,” Keyser said in his letter to families. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity to serve our students and families. I will leave here knowing that there is much to be proud of in this district, and our students and staff give us reasons to celebrate our pride daily.”
At the end of Keyser’s letter, he said he plans to stay focused on ending the school year strongly for students and staff, and also remains committed to completing goals set in place early this year. He thanked families for the opportunity to serve as superintendent and for allowing him to “play a role in your child’s education.”
Keyser was named superintendent of the Beloit school district in February of 2021. He has served as interim superintendent since June of 2020.
School district officials have not said anything yet about how the next search for a superintendent will be conducted. In the last superintendent search, the school board used the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to help facilitate the superintendent search.
No mention of an interim superintendent has been offered by the school district. The district in the past has used both district employees and non-district employees fill the role of interim superintendent. After former Superintendent Stanley Munro resigned in January of 2020, Bill Beckley and Sue Green were hired as co-interim superintendents. Beckley was formerly with the Beloit Turner School district and Green was formerly with the Oakfield, Wisconsin School District and she was a retired Beloit School District principal.
The Board of Education was scheduled to meet Tuesday evening. The meeting agenda included a superintendent’s report during the open meeting at 8 p.m. There also was a superintendent evaluation listed on the agenda in closed session.