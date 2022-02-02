BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee voted 5-1 to approve the resignation of the Fruzen Intermediate School Principal Sara Norton at its Tuesday evening meeting.
Board president Megan Miller, vice president Sean Leavy, Treasurer Gregg Schneider and member Allison Semrau voted to approve the resignation, while Clerk Amiee Leavy voted against it.
When contacted by the Daily News, Amiee Leavy declined any further comment on reasons for her vote.
Norton had been placed on administrative leave effective Dec. 2 pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. She was to remain on paid leave and ordered to stay away from district property in a letter to her from the district dated Dec. 2, obtained by the newspaper through an open records request.
The newspaper also requested any complaints filed against her. The district responded saying the records requested cannot be released at this time as they are records related to a current investigation into possible misconduct and a disposition has not yet been reached in the investigation.
In issues unrelated to Norton’s resignation, the human resources committee also voted on other employment recommendations, which included the resignation of Athletic Director Joel Beard and Todd Elementary School Principal Melody Wirgau.