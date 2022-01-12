BELOIT - The Beloit School Board voted to add a year onto Superintendent Dan Keyser’s current two-year contract at its Tuesday evening meeting, according to information from President Megan Miller.
“The board appreciates Dr. Keyser’s leadership as he continues to work to meet the needs of our students. We unanimously agree that it’s a privilege to continue to work with him in service of Beloit students, families and the community,” Miller said.
Miller, board member Amiee Leavy, Vice President Sean Leavy and Treasurer Gregg Schneider voted in favor of the extension. The three other board members were absent due to personal reasons, Miller said.
The provision to add a year was part of Keyser’s originally negotiated contract. The board was not obligated to approve an additional year for the contract, but discussed it and voted on it. The practice is standard in Wisconsin superintendent contracts, Miller said.
Keyser’s two-year permanent superintendent contract began July 1, 2021 and originally was scheduled to end June 30, 2023. Now, it’s going to end June 30, 2024.
Each year the board evaluates Keyser and the board will continue to have the option to continue to extend the contract for a year. Next year, the board will have a discussion and the option to extend him to 2025.
The board finalized his permanent superintendent evaluation on Tuesday in closed session to meet the Jan. 15 deadline. The Daily News has requested a copy of the summary document.
Keyser’s previous interim superintendent evaluation document stated he met expectations overall. He predominantly met expectations in services to people served, fiscal management, community and public relations and effective leadership of staff.