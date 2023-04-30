Scholarship night
Tristan Stuck poses with her grandmother, Vicki Stuck, at the Beloit Club on Thursday during the Stateline Community Foundation Scholarship Night event. Tristan Stuck was awarded the Collins-Clark Education Scholarship, which is a full-ride scholarship. Depending on which school Tristan chooses, the scholarship value could be anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Tristan Stuck was not sure if she would be able to go to college after she graduated from Beloit Turner High School.

Her doubts now have vanished as she recently was awarded the Collins-Clark Education Scholarship, which is a full-ride scholarship valued at between $80,000 to $100,000.