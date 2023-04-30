BELOIT — Tristan Stuck was not sure if she would be able to go to college after she graduated from Beloit Turner High School.
Her doubts now have vanished as she recently was awarded the Collins-Clark Education Scholarship, which is a full-ride scholarship valued at between $80,000 to $100,000.
Stuck was one of over 80 students presented with scholarships during the Stateline Community Foundation Scholarship Award Night at the Beloit Club on Thursday.
“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Stuck said about receiving the scholarship. “This feels unreal.”
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee to study elementary education and she plans a career as a teacher.
Tara Tinder, executive director of the Stateline Community Foundation, noted over $300,000 worth of scholarships were presented at the event, and many of the people who donated to the scholarships were present. There were many scholarships created in memory of people who had passed away or who have made significant contributions to the community.
“This is not just a check,” she said of the scholarships. “There is a story behind every one of these scholarships.”
The following local scholarships were awarded at the event:
Don & Louise Ahn Collegiate Scholarship — Emma Middleton — $2,000
Don & Louise Ahn First Generation Scholarship — Nanci Turrubiates — $3,000
Don & Louise Ahn Technical Scholarship Goretty — Guillen-Albarran — $1,000
Alumni Scholarship — Kylie White — $1,000
American Association of University Women Scholarship — Claire Esselman -$800
George Andrews Scholarship — Baylor Denu and Aaliya Jones — $4,200 each
Bernard E. Barkin Science Education Scholarship — Maritza Santiago-Martinez — $1,100
George Beckman Medical Scholarship — Liberty Wyss — $1,000
Dr. Susan Behrens Badger Girls State Scholarship — Kalena Riemer and Nicole Miller — $400 each
Edward R. Burn Vocational/Technical Scholarship — Xavier Hawley and Conner Churchill — $2,300 each.
Sara Kern Cajamarca Memorial Scholarship — Jena Loerke — $1,000
David Campfield, Jr. Carpentry Apprentice Scholarship — Kyle McIntyre — $1,000
Chamber of Commerce Scholarship — Maura Spain and Linda Garza — $1,000 each
Joe & Ann Chamberlain Music Scholarship — Noah Ward — $5,200
Class of 1936 Scholarship — Ayden Kuhle-Tyler — $3,200
Class of 1945 Scholarship — Stephanie Goff — $1,400
Class of 1948 Scholarship — Sage Williams — $1,700
Collins-Clark Education Scholarship — Tristan Stuck — full ride
Community Action Scholarship — Elijah Jenkins — $2,300
Roland and Carolyn Consie Scholarship — Maritza Santiago-Martinez — $1,000
Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers Scholarship — Maya VanBerkum and Joycie Diaz $1,000 each
William J. & Lavinia M. Divine Music Education Scholarship — Anthony Severson — $300
Mary Divine-Leindorf Business Scholarship — Alexandra Flores — $800
Elgeva Bacon DAR Scholarship — Devan Gosnell
Fairbanks Morse Defense Community Scholarship — Tiana Roehl — $5,000
Fairbanks Morse Defense Dependent Scholarship — Rajan Patel — $1,000
Fairbanks Morse Defense Dependent Scholarship — Avani Mathur
Ed & Phyllis Farnum Baseball Scholarship — DeCarlos Nora — $800
James E. Fitzpatrick Scholarship — Kayli Namminga — $400
Walter and Ida Foy Scholarship — Emanuel Martinez — $1,000
William & Elizabeth Freeman Scholarship — Ellie Saladar — $1,000
Fran Fruzen Purple Knight Scholarship — Liberty Wyss -$3,000
Grow Your Own Multicultural Teacher — Staff Scholarship — Victoria McAlister — $10,000
Grow Your Own Multicultural Teaching — Student Scholarship — Azariea Roby — $20,000
Everett & Diana Haskell Scholarship — Marcela Ramirez-Rojas and Connor Jacobson — $1,200 each
Rose Hoffmann Scholarship — Jahir Guevara — $300
Robert E. Hurley Memorial Scholarship — Cal Lathers and Nicholas Smith — $1,000 each
George J. Kolak Education Scholarship — Kayli Namminga — $1,500
Jim Kirkpatrick Scholarship — Mason Jordan and Anthony Severson $5,000 each
Kathy Irene Semeyn-Senz (KISS) Education Scholarship — Lacy Combs and Carter Ward — $1,000 each
Walter & Verdna Leishman Scholarship — Isabella Flores — $4,900
Ellen M. Luebke Scholarship — Alexandra Flores — $300
Cheryl Metcalf Teaching Career Scholarship — Brooklyn Westbury — $1,200
Joe & Eleanor Moen Memorial Scholarship — James White — $1,100
Noah Morris Memorial Scholarship — Jenna DeRouchey and Karson Osborn — $1,000 each
Kelly L. O’Brien Scholarship — Linda Garza — $1,000
Reverend Kermit R. & Helen May Olsen Scholarship — Emanuel Martinez — $500
Helen Huston-Olson Scholarship — Dustin Nguyen — $500
David J. Palcic Memorial Scholarship — llison Hendrickson — $7,600
Donald R. Petrick “Purple Rabbit” Scholarship — Danny Hereford and Kylie White — $1,150 each
Pohl Family Scholarship — Celia Bruno — $800
Elizabeth Reinholz — Scodwell Performing Arts Scholarship — Kai Wong and Abigail Grenawalt — $4,000 each
Loren M. Sass Performing Arts Scholarship — Abigail Grenawalt — $400
Nilah I. Schenck Scholarship — Maura Spain — $2,700
Schlichting Firefighter Scholarship — Conner Churchill — $600
Raymond Schoenfield Media/Journalism Scholarship — Hayden Murry — $400
Walter A. & Joyce F. Scholten Health Careers Scholarship — Celia Bruno — $1,000
Danny J. Schultz Memorial Scholarship — Michael Erickson — $2,500
Roger & Grace Sorenson Scholarship — Brooklyn Westbury and Cavari Kramer — $2,100 each
Students of Color Scholarship — DeCarlos Nora — $400
South Beloit Future of Health Scholarship — Mikayla Peterson — $1,000
Katherine Ann Swain Scholarship — Abigail Barnhardt — $600
Carroll D. Tangeman Scholarship — Karl Graminske, Mikayla Peterson, Trinity Mesch, John Bartholme, Thomas Miller, Ethan McCaslin, Jafet Martinez and Leorence Kostka — $2,500 each
Rex & Mary Thomson Science Scholarship — Sebastian Grajeda — $800
Gene Van Galder Scholarship — Amanda “Lemon” Wilson — $4,800
Joseph Weirick Scholarship — Cyrus Mosher $2,000
Dennis E. Wilson Scholarship — Kai Wong — $3,800
Aleya Cheyenne Wofford Memorial Scholarship — Maritza Santiago-Martinez — $700
Wong Family Asian Scholarship — Khader Abdalah — $3,700