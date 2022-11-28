Rock County Christian School stock
BELOIT—Rock County Christian Schools (RCCSS), which has a junior/senior high school campus in Beloit and an elementary school campus in Janesville had ups and downs with their district report cards this year from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.

Rock County Christian’s Beloit campus, at 916 Bushnell St., which teaches students in grades 6-12 received an overall score of 78.5 this year, up from its score of 76.6 last year. Both scores exceed expectations. RCCS choice students report card also saw an increase from 75.7 in the 2020-21 school year to 79.3 this school year (2021-22).