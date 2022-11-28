BELOIT—Rock County Christian Schools (RCCSS), which has a junior/senior high school campus in Beloit and an elementary school campus in Janesville had ups and downs with their district report cards this year from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.
Rock County Christian’s Beloit campus, at 916 Bushnell St., which teaches students in grades 6-12 received an overall score of 78.5 this year, up from its score of 76.6 last year. Both scores exceed expectations. RCCS choice students report card also saw an increase from 75.7 in the 2020-21 school year to 79.3 this school year (2021-22).
The RCCS KG-5 school in Janesville, at 5122 S. Driftwood Drive, saw a decrease in overall score from last school year. The 2021-22 school year has a score of 63.6 which meets expectations, while last school year saw a score of 76.0 which exceeded expectations.
The RCCS choice students in KG-5 have an overall score of 65.6 which meets expectations, compared to last school year’s score of 77.2, which exceeds expectations.
RCCS head of school John Kaminski said he was very pleased with the score for the junior/high school, but did see the dip down in number in elementary school and will be working on interventions with students early on and providing support during those elementary years. Kaminski was also pleased to see growth in Hispanic students at RCCS.
At RCCS middle/high school in Beloit the student groups are broken down by the following: 52.4% White; 31.3% Hispanic or Latino; 7.5% Black or African-American; 6.8% two or more races: 1.4% Asian; and 0.7% American Indian or Alaskan Native. The Wisconsin DPI reported 69.4% of students at RCCS are economically disadvantaged.
The RCCS middle/high school choice students are broken down into the following: 49.2% White; 36.4% Hispanic or Latino; 7.6% two or more races; and 6.8% Black or African-American. 83.1% of these students are economically disadvantaged, according to DPI.
At RCCS in Janesville, for grades KG-5, students are broken down into the following: 50.4% White; 33.6% Hispanic or Latino; 8% Black or African-American; and 8% two or more races. 68.6% of these students are economically disadvantaged.
The choice students in grades KG-5 are broken down into the following: 43.6% White; 38.6% Hispanic or Latino; 8.9% Black or African-American; and 8.9% two or more races. 78.2% of these students are economically disadvantaged.