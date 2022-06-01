BELOIT - Rock County Christian School (RCCS) has received a five-year renewal of the William Knight Foundation Grant.
The school received the first grant in 2016, and with renewal, the second $485,000 grant will continue through the 2026-2027 school year.
The William Knight Foundation Grant funds an entrepreneurship program which includes six classes and has a strong partnership with Hendricks CareerTek to expose students to more career exploration activities, according to Head of School John Kaminski and Entrepreneurship Teacher Christopher Rhynes.
Middle school education begins with financial literacy, with discussion about marketing and starting a mini-business by eighth grade. High school courses cover economics, business models and more in-depth marketing and financial literacy topics.
“Students begin to design and plan their own businesses and grow them with all sorts of entrepreneurship techniques,” Rhynes said.
Kaminski noted there is also talk of remodeling a kitchen at the school to have a student-run pizza and ice cream parlor to raise funds for booster programs.
RCCS is also putting together an advisory board of local business entrepreneurs, students and staff. The hope is to find more opportunities for students and stay abreast of the latest workforce needs to ensure students have essential skills.
The future plan is to get students mentors and hire a coordinator for the program to connect students to more internships and job shadow experiences.
“We want to make sure they get experiences outside of the classroom,” Kaminski said.
Although not every student wants to start a business, the instruction helps them learn how to sell themselves as future employees and leaders.
“We have students interested in mechanical engineering, We go over speeches, and how to present data. This isn’t just for those interested in businesses, it’s helpful to all students,” Rhynes said.
Students also learn to better manage their money.
For Kaminski, the entrepreneurship classes are in line with Christian principles as they teach how to be good stewards and manage resources to help one’s family and give back to the community.
William S. Knight believed Americans were losing touch with the guiding principles expressed in the country’s founding documents; the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. He also believed that young people were becoming more dependent on the government. These concerns led him to the idea that more needed to be done to remind people of fundamental rights, liberty, and self-reliance. He believed that one way to promote these principles was to provide more education for young people to understand the free enterprise system and the entrepreneurial spirit, reducing dependence on the government, according to Gary Grabowski of the William S. Knight Foundation in an email.
Being somewhat familiar with education in the Beloit area, Grabowski said the foundation looked to RCCS where its traditional Christian education, size and flexibility would be accommodating to expeditiously adopting new programs.
In March 2016, the plan was presented to the Board of Directors of the Foundation with Knight in attendance. Five days following that meeting Bill Knight passed away. Then in May of 2016, following a visit to the school and further review, the directors approved the Foundation’s inaugural grant, to RCCS, to establish an entrepreneurial program over the succeeding six years, including collaboration with the Rock County Junior Achievement Program for its younger students, Grabowski said.