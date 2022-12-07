BELOIT - Three high school students from Rock County Christian School (RCCS) have received CNA (certified nursing assistant) scholarships from Hendricks Careertek in Beloit.
Rock County Christian Middle/High School is at 916 Bushnell St. in Beloit. Careertek is at 625 3rd St., Suite 200, in Beloit.
Careertek’s website states that they are “committed to financially supporting youth with scholarship opportunities in their pursuit of high demand careers across the Southern Wisconsin region.”
The three students who received the scholarships are Elly Vegee, Taliyah Ukwuorji and Betzaida Sandoval. Sandoval is in 11th grade, while Vegee and Ukwuorji are both 10th grade students.
John Kaminski, head of school at Rock County Christian School, said Careertek offers 40 scholarships per year and awards them to students during the fall, spring and winter.
All three students have an interest in the medical field, one wanting to be a surgeon and the other two showing interest in nursing.
“Careetek is doing a great job at seeing the community's needs,” Kaminski said. “Since there is a nurse shortage.”
Kaminski adds this is the first time students at the school have won scholarships from Careertek, but they have participated in summer workshops through Careertek. He adds that research has shown that students involved in the community have “doubled” their walk with (Jesus) Christ when involved more in their community.