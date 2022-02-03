BELOIT—Merrill Elementary School Principal Brandye Hereford and her staff are constantly trying to find new ways to help young students learn in new ways, with Merrill unveiling a new interactive learning system that’s the first of its kind in the School District of Beloit.
Last summer Title 1 funding was used to purchase a Lu Interactive Playground, an audiovisual system powered by a wide range of educational applications.
“The whole purpose of this was finding new ways to engage with our kids and bridging that gap between home and school—we are using that gaming culture in a way that helps kids learn and be productive and active while reinforcing math and literacy skills,” Hereford said. “We’re really trying to build that community and that sense of teamwork with our kids to bring in camaraderie and learning all together.”
Hereford said she found the idea for a Lu system when she met with other school leaders and learned of new ways of integrating learning into physical education classes for young students.
“This was an opportunity for us to reinforce things in a new way for our students,” Hereford said, who noted that most kids might not have access to technology at home.
Over 84% of Merrill Elementary students are considered economically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
After revamping the school’s technology needs to support the interactive learning system, Hereford worked with staff to find the best spot for the movement detection camera and fully-automated lighting system. Staff overhauled the school’s gym to be a hub for interactive learning to support the 12-by-19-foot projected screen, motion detection camera and a powerful 2,400-watt dual sound system.
The Lu system projects images onto the gym’s wall and is operated with a game console-like controller that’s usually in the hands of Merrill Physical Education Teacher Jermaine Lofton.
Lofton flips through the various games available for students, from team-based relay games that incorporate math and other components, all the way to color-matching games for the school’s youngest students.
The system also incorporates an important social-emotional component, allowing Lofton to ask students various questions about their mood before starting class to best meet student needs on any given day.
“This is a huge value to use for the kids to be engaged, physically active and learning,” Lofton said. “I don’t want any of the kids to feel left out. This is always changing and there’s always new games to use. They love it.”
Lu also offers an online forum space that allows teachers and other Lu users from around the world to discover original content to find the latest learning applications and games.
Hereford said she hopes installing the state of the art system will lead to future growth of new technologies at the school.
“It’s an opportunity to see things in a new way and try old things in a different way,” Hereford said.
To learn more about the Lu system, visit www.play-lu.com.