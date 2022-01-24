BELOIT—Rock County Christian School (RCCS) is letting its light shine.
It’s in the heart of its marketing push to attract new students for the 2022 school year, touting everything from its entrepreneurship program to community involvement. Its efforts coincide with National School Choice Week, held Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.
Schools participating in the private school choice program receive a state aid payment for each eligible student on behalf of the student’s parent or guardian.
Currently, RCCS has a total of 273 students. The Janesville campus, for kindergarten through fifth grades, has 125 students, and The Beloit campus, for grades sixth through twelfth, has 148 students.
Although enrollment was increasing for years, it leveled off last year, possibly due in part to the The Lincoln Academy, a new public charter school which opened in the fall which attracted some students, said Head of School John Kaminski.
About 82% of students use a voucher to attend.
Kaminski said RCCS has requested 50 additional choice slots from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, although the more realistic number those at the school expect to attract is 10 due to a leveling off of enrollment. For more information there are links to applications at the RCCS website at www.rccs.us/
Its student teacher ratio in Beloit is 11 to 1 and in Janesville it is 10 to 1. During its marketing efforts families are welcome to have tours or have their children shadow RCCS students to get a feel for the school.
Kaminiski said RCCS’s strengths include having a small learning environment. There are kids coming in who are struggling academically, but they are targeted for help.
Student council members Chloe Stalcup, Peyton Martin, Kate Lathers and Nesi Shaw all gave their school high marks.
“The teachers are teaching from a Biblical perspective, something I really value,” Martin said.
“The school is a lot smaller and you get to know others better,” Shaw said.
“Students are friendly,” Stalcup said.
Lathers said it’s a good experience when teachers share the students’ Christian perspective.
RCCS received four stars, or was classified as “exceeding expectations” on the state report cards, issued on Nov. 16 by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
Report card ratings range from five stars, denoting schools and districts that significantly exceed expectations, to one star for those that fail to meet expectations. For 2020-2021 the Janesville campus, for kindergarten through fifth grades, had an overall score of 76, or four stars. The Beloit campus, for grades sixth through twelfth, had a score of 76.6, or four stars.
RCCS has a five-year William Knight Foundation Grant to offer an entrepreneurship program which includes six classes and has a strong partnership with Hendricks CareerTek to expose students to more career exploration activities.
Kaminski noted students perform a service project every quarter. This year students worked with the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) to put up Christmas lights and raked various cards. They will be reaching out to churches and nonprofits for community service projects. Those with RCCS had a presence at the Stateline Boys & Girls Club Open House, Holidazzle and the Beloit Farmers Market.
RCCS is also working to pair more adult mentors with students. In the future the school is hoping to get more Christians who are in various career fields connected with students so they have an adult to reach out to for discussions about work as well as spiritual life.
“We want to have young people see that you can be successful in your career and also be a Christian,” Kaminski said.
Students at the school come from 30 area churches from the Rockton and Roscoe, Illinois areas to Evansville, Wisconsin.