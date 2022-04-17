(From left): Rock County Christian School (RCCS) staff and students are preparing for a fine arts evening with a “Be our Guest” theme based on “Beauty and the Beast” set for April 22. Shown is Joshua Shill who will be Beast, Shannon Osland who will be Belle, RCCS music teacher Sarah Jones and Eva Urish who will be Mrs. Potts.
BELOIT—Rock County Christian School (RCCS) is preparing to woo audiences with an evening of music, theater, poetry, fine dining and more at its upcoming fine arts evening on April 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $7 and almost sold out. The show will be at the Beloit campus at 916 Bushnell St.
The school’s new music teacher Sarah Jones, who travels between the Beloit campus and the Janesville site, is leading up the event as she works to rebuild arts programming post pandemic.
The April 22 event will include a show and dinner cooked by staff. Dinner consists of pulled pork, cheesy potatoes and a dessert bar with donations from Texas Roadhouse and Kwik Trip. Thrivent Financial made a financial donation and is bringing a team to help decorate.
“The connections we have in the community are wonderful. We’ve had a lot of donations for our fine arts evening,” Jones said.
With a theme of “Be Our Guest,” the event will be a mix of music and theater. Students will sing songs and portray characters from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tangled,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Sound of Music” and more.
Some poems and other artistic endeavors will be sprinkled in throughout the evening.
“It will be a true hodgepodge of fine arts,” Jones said.
Senior Shannon Osland will be Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.” Junior Joshua Shill will be Beast, Peyton Martin will be Lumiere the candlestick and Eva Urish will be Mrs. Potts.
Jones is also planning a spring May 13 program at the elementary campus in Janesville at 5122 S. Driftwood Drive with a theme of the sovereignty of God with a nod to famous hymn writer Fanny Crosby who wrote thousands of hymns including “Blessed Assurance.” A RCCS fourth grader, Harmony Mitchell, will be portraying Crosby and there will be a narrator.
Jones arrived this fall and is working to get students interested in the fine arts again after the pandemic.
“She’s done a great job of trying to expand the music program,” said RCCS Head of School John Kaminski.
He said the arts are important for the body, mind and soul, and there is a connection between music and learning.
Jones and her husband live in Beloit and have four children. Her husband, Michael Jones, grew up in Beloit and graduated from RCCS. Today he has a corporate job with Amazon.com. The Joneses attend Heritage Baptist Church in Roscoe.