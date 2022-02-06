BELOIT—The slate of 11 candidates running for Beloit School Board will be whittled down to eight after the Feb. 15 the primary election.
The eight top vote-getters will move forward to the April 5 spring election ballot. Four seats are open on the school board.
The list of those running is as follows: Incumbents Gregg Schneider, Megan Miller and Allison Semrau and newcomers Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Katherine Ann Larson, DeVon McIntyre, Ryan McKillips, Christine Raleigh, Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit and J’Juan M. Winfield Sr.
Schneider, 65, retired as the Beloit School District’s transitions specialist for students in the special education program in January of 2018. He obtained a masters degree in vocational education special needs from UW-Stout and received an additional 24 credits post masters degree.
“I am running for another term on the school board to continue the work we have already begun, to increase focus on academic achievement and student well-being, to increase staff diversity, and maintain stability in administration and the board as well as vision and action,” he said.
Miller, 37, is at the end of her first three-year term on the board. She is a special education instructional specialist at Parkview Junior-Senior High School. She has a master’s degree in leadership in education from Carthage College and is working on a doctorate in education administration at Edgewood College.
“I am running for a second term to build consistency, stability, and to support academic achievement and well-being for students by fighting for a community schools model that would bring more resources to meet our children’s unmet needs through community partnerships and district priorities,” she said.
Semrau attended district schools and went on to nursing school at Rockford University and worked at SwedishAmerican Health System. She’s a stay-at-home mom, according to information given in a board meeting at her appointment. She has not provided the newspaper with any additional information.
Brian Anderson, 46, works at First National Bank and Trust in commercial banking. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW Whitewater. He said he is running to address the low academic achievement in the district and wants every board conversation to focus on that.
Champeny, 42, is a senior project manager in cancer research for Lab Corp out of Princeton, New Jersey. She earned a bachelors of science degree from UW Madison in human development.
“My priorities are: improving student achievement, responsible spending, and finally addressing the elephant in the room which is the behaviors that hinder learning—driving out over 1,200 families from our district in the last five years. These are priorities our community needs because they deserve more than a district ranked last in the state,” she said.
Larson, 69, has been a life coach for at least 12 years. She earned a bachelors of arts degree in leadership from Bellevue University in Omaha, Nebraska. She said she will work to improve literacy, create mental health support systems and optimize community resources.
McIntyre, 21, is working in a part-time general utility/inventory position at Frito Lay as he pursues his undergraduate degree in sustainable management.
“I aspire to represent students by helping meld our current education systems with elements that reflect who the students are and their potential. My biggest goals are to give students a voice throughout their educational journey, and advocate responsibilities be met to provide for the minds that will shape the future,” he said.
Ryan McKillips, 42, works for International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) as a maintenance and capital engineering manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He said he hopes to focus on classroom behavior issues which impact academic achievement and determine why families are leaving the district and how to correct it.
Raleigh, 32, is a married mother with four young children. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Waldorf University. Her four priorities include: student success, safety or promoting a safe and orderly environment in classrooms, district growth and purposeful finances.
Windmoeller-Schmit, 31, is a physical therapist. He has a doctorate of physical therapy degree.
“I am running for school board to comprehensively support achievement, safety and equitable opportunity for every student,” he said.
Winfield Sr., 42, works at Hendricks Commercial Properties as a software administrator. He has an associates degree in IT. He said he hopes to be a bridge between the board and administration and the community to foster good will and positive respect for each other.
“I am running for school board to be a bridge. We all know and see all of the issues in our district. I see them as an opportunity to get better,” he said.
Absentee in-person voting now is open to registered voters at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The final day to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 11.