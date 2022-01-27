BELOIT—Patriotic music and other selections could be heard loud and clear in the large gym at McNeel Intermediate School early on a Tuesday morning.
More than a dozen girls spaced out precisely in the gym twirled red, black and white flags in time to tunes like “On Wisconsin.”
Directing the McNeel and Cunningham students and sitting across from them was their coach, Sandie Storley.
There are 20 girls in all: eight from Cunningham and 12 from McNeel who make up the Flag Corps, she said.
In warmer weather, the group practices outdoors. But at 7:30 a.m. on this January day, the thermometer hadn’t even stretched yet to 5 degrees.
“I don’t take them outside until it is 45 or 50 degrees,” Storley said.
The girls who participate can be in grades 5-8, she said.
Practice is on Tuesday and Thursday mornings before school starts at McNeel and after school on Monday and Wednesday at Cunningham.
The Flag Corps performs at assemblies and parades and also is involved in community service, Storley said.
This is her 19th year of coaching the organization.
“I love it. I love being with these girls,” she said.
She also has helped sew uniforms over the years and has a basement full of uniforms going back to when her own daughters participated in Flag Corps, she said.
The organization has multiple purposes, the coach said.
Not only do the practices and performances provide physical workouts, the participants learn some valuable lessons, Storley said.
“It teaches them to work as a group,” she said.
The girls also help each other to learn the routines.
“The kids have respect for each other,” she said.
But as students move on to the next grade level, new challenges arise. All of the girls except for two are beginners this year.
Still, “They have come a long way in a short time,” Storley said.
They have already performed at the reverse holiday parade the Downtown Beloit Association held in November, for example.
From now until May, they will be getting ready for the Memorial Day Parade. That is providing it is still held this year in light of what has occurred with the COVID-19 pandemic, Storley said.
And until then, members of the group also will be helping out in the community with such events as the Beloit Evening Lions Club Dining in the Dark evening by serving coffee, for example. Some have also rung bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign or helped out with Autorama or Beloit Meals On Wheels, Storley said.
“I like to introduce them to the outside world,” she said.
The girls also hold periodic fundraisers to raise money for items such as uniforms.
“I teach both Cunningham and McNeel girls the same routines with the exception they each learn one to go with their chosen school song,” Storley said.
The older girls in the group also offer and help out with new choreography ideas, Storley said.
Two of those experienced members who are captains in the group are Tessa Ostenson from McNeel and McKenzie McIntire from Cunningham.
Of being a Flag Corps girl, McKenzie who is in eighth grade, said: “It’s just fun and a whole new experience.”
Tessa, a seventh grader, also commented on why she likes participating.
“It’s how nice Mrs. Storley is and how she pushes us to remember and how easy it is,” she said.
One of the first-year members, sixth-grader Kim Turner from Cunningham, cited another reason to join.
“To make friends.”
Meanwhile, spins, tosses, catches, turns, rowboats and more were among the terms the girls were well aware of as their coach kept time and kept the music flowing during the colorful display on this day.
As for the music in the Memorial Day parade, if it is held, the Flag Corps will march and perform in time to the tunes of the McNeel Intermedidate School Band, Storley said.