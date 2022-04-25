JANESVILLE—Patricia Clasen, who has served the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at Rock County for 20 years, has been named dean and assistant vice chancellor, effective May 2.
As dean she will be responsible for the leadership, administration and operations of the Rock County campus and its College of Integrated Studies, which employs 66 faculty and staff, and enrolls 644 students.
Clasen came to UW-Whitewater at Rock County in 2002, and most recently served as interim dean. Over the past few years, she led the campus through a system-wide restructuring of the former UW Colleges, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, while successfully launching a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree and creating new partnerships with technical colleges and businesses.
“I’m so pleased that Patricia Clasen has accepted the opportunity to continue serving in this important leadership role at UW-Whitewater,” said Robin Fox, interim provost. “Dr. Clasen champions the Rock County campus and its mission to provide degree pathways to students of all backgrounds. A strong resume of experience as a professor, department chair, associate dean and interim dean gives her a deep perspective of everything that makes the Rock County campus a critical part of the region and its future. She is an invaluable and trusted leader.”
“It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be named as the permanent dean,” Clasen said. “The campus has been a launching pad for so many students. In a time of change and challenges, we’ve worked hard to build new pathways for students in the area who are looking for personalized attention and an affordable start to their college experience and careers. Through partnerships with UW-Whitewater colleges, community business and organizations, area school districts, and other higher education institutions, I’m excited for what’s to come and so grateful to continue to serve in this role.”
Clasen holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from UW-River Falls, a master’s degree and Ph.D. in communication studies from, respectively, Wichita State University and University of Nebraska. She is an elected member of the Rock County Board of Supervisors, representing District 26.