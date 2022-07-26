ORFORDVILLE—The majority of those responding to a Parkview School District community survey said they would approve an operational referendum to help maintain programs and different services in the district.
Majority of district staff showed support for a capital referendum to secure funding for the district.
The survey showed 71% of district staff and 69% of district parents favor a capital referendum while only 38% of non-parents and non-staff approve of the referendum, and 36% of non-parents/non staff disapprove of a referendum.
“There’s two types of referendum—operational and capital. We’re considering going for operational, just to operate the district, to pay salaries, to buy books, pay electricity bill, general operations, and capital to make renovations or improvements or additions to buildings,” said Steve Lutzke, Parkview district administrator.
The Parkview School District community survey had a total of 497 respondents and a 19.1% response rate. The survey was taken in May and June.
Around 87% of the respondents live in the Parkview School District, 30% of the respondents live in the Village of Orfordville and 23% in the Town of Newark.
A majority of the respondents, 82%, said they are not employees of the district. While 45% of respondents have children attending schools in the district, and 55% said they do not have children attending school in the district.
The district presentation showed that the district’s mill rate has dropped by over 30% since the 2015-16 school year. The presentation also showed that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report cards reported that Parkview “exceeds expectations.”
In past years (2014, 2017 and 2020) voters in Parkview approved a three-year operational referendum which helped the district maintain services and more.
The funds helped maintain small class sizes; offer Advanced Placement (AP) classes and dual-college credit courses; offer tech ed (or “shop”) and agriculture classes; offer elective courses like accounting or music; partner with Wisconsin technical colleges and universities; and attract and retain quality staff.
The operational funding will end in 2023. Because of this, the Parkview Board of Education is asking voters to consider renewing the operational referendum for $2 million over three years. The district added that this will make the tax mill rate slightly below what it was in the 2020-21 school year.
In 2014, a capital referendum to help improve school buildings was approved.
The district has many challenges they would like to address including: updated classrooms and labs; major building systems like water heaters, electrical and plumbing; expand the elementary cafeteria; pave parking lots and sidewalks; build stage for Junior Senior High School drama club; and the tech ed (“shop) area is too small for students needs.
The survey also asked respondent to rate the priority for projects for elementary schools and Junior Senior High School.
“Our elementary school cafeteria is too small for the number of kids that we have in our school,” Lutzke said. “We’d like to try to address that by enlarging the cafeteria. Some parking lots and sidewalks and playground we’d like to address. Our junior-senior high doesn’t have a stage.”
49% of respondents placed a high priority on updating HVAC systems in the elementary school. And in the Junior Senior High 44% of respondents placed a high priority on updated cooling systems in the tech ed area and replace lights with LEDS.
In all, the district learned from the survey results that a majority of residents would support a referendum extension as it was described in the survey, respondent would support operational and capital referendum tax impacts, and respondents are satisfied with the district in general.
Lutzke said the district is now working with the company Nexus Solution to determine next steps based on this data. A decision has not been made regarding an operational referendum yet.