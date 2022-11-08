ORFORDVILLE—While voters in Orfordville appeared to be in favor of a referendum to hire full-time firefighters, the two referendum questions for the Parkview School District that appeared on Tuesday’s ballot appeared to not be approved by voters.
The Parkview School District asked voters to consider two questions on the ballot Tuesday. The first question asked voters to exceed the annual spending limit for the district by $2 million a year for three years. The second question asked for the approval of a $15.4 million capital referendum for facilities.
At 9:22 p.m. Tuesday night, Parkview School District Administrator Steve Lutzke told the Daily News that, “It’s not looking good for either question. We’re a little disappointed. If the results hold that we have right now we’ll just have to regroup tomorrow and look at how we’re going to move ahead.”
The votes for the first referendum question on exceeding revenue limit ended up being 50.54% no and 49.46% yes.
While the facility improvement project question received 51.99% no votes and 48.01% yes votes.
The operational referendum asks for support that will allow the district to continue to provide high-quality curriculum and technology, to retain staff and optimize learning environments, Lutzke said.
The district has been operating with an operational referendum since 2014 and it has renewed this referendum every three years. The district is in its third year of the current operational referendum, Lutzke said.
The district needs include a partial roof replacement at the junior/senior high school; tech education space expansion; cafeteria and classroom improvements among other needs.
The district is in need for funding support to attract and retain staff, provide services and offer advanced placement ad elective courses, district officials said.
Approval of the operational referendum would result in an annual estimate tax increase of $64 ($5.33 a month) for every $100,000 of property value over the current tax rate for three years.
While approval of the capital referendum would have resulted in an annual estimated tax increase of $3 (.25 per month) for every $100,000 of property value over the current tax rate, the district said.
Also on the ballot Tuesday was a referendum that would allow the hiring of full-time firefighters for the Orfordville Fire Department. The referendum appeared to pass with yes votes totaling 63.89% and no votes totaling36.11%.
The Village of Orfordville was seeking a levy increase to provide funds to hire six full-time fire department staff members. This was due to increasing training and education costs.
The referendum question asks voters to allow the village to increase its levy by $166,599. The village estimates this will increase property taxes by $2.17 per $1,000 of assessed value. A home valued at $150,000 would see an annual property tax increase of $327, according to village estimates.
The village fire commission is looking at long-term solutions to the staffing situation at the fire department, which may include merging with other area fire departments.