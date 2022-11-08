01STOCK_PARKVIEWHIGHSCHOOL_02
Parkview Junior/Senior High School in Orfordville.

 Anthony Wahl

ORFORDVILLE—While voters in Orfordville appeared to be in favor of a referendum to hire full-time firefighters, the two referendum questions for the Parkview School District that appeared on Tuesday’s ballot appeared to not be approved by voters.

The Parkview School District asked voters to consider two questions on the ballot Tuesday. The first question asked voters to exceed the annual spending limit for the district by $2 million a year for three years. The second question asked for the approval of a $15.4 million capital referendum for facilities.