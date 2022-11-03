01STOCK_PARKVIEWHIGHSCHOOL_02
Parkview Junior/Senior High School in Orfordville.

 Anthony Wahl

ORFORDVILLE- The Parkview School District is asking for the support from voters on two referendum questions that appear on the general election ballot.

The operational referendum asks for support that will allow the district to continue to provide high-quality curriculum and technology, to retain staff and optimize learning environments, district administrator Steve Lutzke said.