ORFORDVILLE- The Parkview School District is asking for the support from voters on two referendum questions that appear on the general election ballot.
The operational referendum asks for support that will allow the district to continue to provide high-quality curriculum and technology, to retain staff and optimize learning environments, district administrator Steve Lutzke said.
This referendum requested allowing the district to exceed revenue limits by $2 million a year for three years through the 2025-26 school year. The second referendum question asks voters to approve issuing general obligation bonds in the amount of $15.4 million to complete upgrades and renovations to school district facilities.
“We’ve had quite a few informational meetings and we have attended several board meetings in our different municipalities,” Lutzke said. “I think the feedback has been more positive than negative. We also have a group that is working to promote a positive vote on Nov. 8. Their actions seem to be having an impact there.”
He added that he has seen many “Vote Yes” signs around the school districts.
The district has been operating with an operational referendum since 2014 and it has renewed this referendum every three years. The district is in its third year of the current operational referendum, Lutzke said.
“The capital referendum we also have in place was passed in 2014,” Lutzke said. “That did about $17 million worth of improvements to both schools and at the time $17 million to address all the needs that the district had. Two years ago, we began looking at completing or continuing with the work we did in 2014.”
The district had a survey in the spring that went out to the community and identified aspects that made it on the capital referendum, Lutzke said. The $15.4 million referendum amount was arrived at due to responses from the survey, he added.
Approval of the operational referendum would result in a tax increase of about $64 a year, or $5.33 per month on a home valued at $100,000, Lutzke said. The capital referendum would result in a 25 cent per month increase in property taxes. With the two referendums combined, the tax increase would amount to about $5.58 per month on a $100,000 home.
Lutzke said if both questions fail, district officials will look at the needs of the district and options available. The district may come back in April with another referendum question.
“The capital referendum is important to running a school and I don’t think they’re going to go away,” he said. “If inflation continues, it may just cost more money down the road. Maybe we’d have to take some items off of the list and come back to the community at some point and ask for support for a capital project.”