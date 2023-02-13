hot Parkview referendum presentation set in Town of Plymouth Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 13, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ORFORDVILLE - A presentation about the Parkview School District referendum will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Plymouth Town Hall, 8219 High St.The referendum will ask voters to allow the district to exceed revenue limits by $1.45 million per year for three years starting in the 2023-24 academic year.Funds will be used for curriculum materials, education programming, bus route expenses, technology and staff recruiting and retention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit plans renovations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Town of Beloit fire official shares his story about PTSD to help others Name of woman who died in Rock County Jail released Rockford woman dies in Walworth County crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime