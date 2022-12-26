BELOIT- The Beloit School Board’s policy committee is inviting parents, guardians and community members to a Jan. 4 meeting when the committee will seek input on its parent/guardian advocate policy, according to a Beloit School District press release.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
The policy committee would like input on a proposed parent/guardian advocate policy. The policy is available for viewing at the district website under the Board of Education tab, then click on the Proposed Parent/Guardian Advocate Policy icon. The policy is available in both English and Spanish.
The proposed policy draft states that the “district defines an advocate as a person that a parent/guardian asks to support them at school meetings.”
The draft also says: “Unless unique circumstances are present, family members are expected to designate only one advocate in a given situation, except for IEP (individualized education program) related meeting. Advocates can change from meeting to meeting.”
People who cannot attend the meeting but still want to share feedback can email Donna Dooley at ddooley@sdb.k12.wi.us before the meeting Jan. 4. Comments and emails will be read at the meeting, if determined appropriate.
Phone system down
The district also shared in its news release that the district phone system is being upgraded from Dec. 21 though Jan. 2. During this time they are unable to accept phone calls. Any inquiries on this can be sent to Michelle Shope at mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us.