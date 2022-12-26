Kolak Center
The Kolak Education Center is the home to School District of Beloit administration.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- The Beloit School Board’s policy committee is inviting parents, guardians and community members to a Jan. 4 meeting when the committee will seek input on its parent/guardian advocate policy, according to a Beloit School District press release.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.