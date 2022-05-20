BELOIT—Our Lady of the Assumption Middle School Religion Teacher Michele Twardowski challenged her students to work on a project they were passionate about with 20% of their class time. The students were given one period a week for six week to work on their projects.
Twardowski learned about the “Genius Project” at the National Catholic Educational Association in Chicago a few years ago. Her students all chose to do different projects that helped accentuate their skills.
The students will pick a specific topic for their project. While most work is done during school time, some students do some work at home if it involves tools or baking. All students presented their projects to the class at the end of the project. Twardowski’s students logged their progress on Goggle classroom and the other students graded their efforts.
Twardowski said many students found something they enjoyed doing and wanted to continue to learn about, while others realized the topic they picked wasn’t for them.
Josie Becker made a koala inspired cake and put together a recipe book. Becker did research at school and made both her cake and frosting from scratch.
“It was a good way to learn something new and I liked that I got to choose a project that interested me,” Becker said.
Student Natalee Lounsbury’s project was spending her free time learning German.
“It was a good opportunity for us to step out of our comfort zone,” Lounsbury said.
David Andres made a lamp in the shape of a man with Jenga pieces. Andres did both the planning and measurements in class, and drilled holes in the lamp and put it all together at home.
A couple of students brought sewing machines to school and made outfits. Josie Newman made a quilt, while Sophia Ferrera created a dress with her sewing machine.
“It gave me an opportunity to learn about what my classmates’ interests are,” Ferrera said. “I liked that I could work independently at my own pace.”
Camilla Castaneda also worked with clothing. Castaneda designed clothes and made an outfit. She painted white sneakers and painted object on a pair of jeans. She also sewed a collar on a fleece top and drew and painted a butterfly decal on the fleece top.
Castaneda said she discovered she was good at designing clothes and may want to do it as an occupation.
Student Taylor Flores made a stuffed animal, and Valeria Barajas made clay objects.
The project allowed students to use their imagination and explore their skill sets.