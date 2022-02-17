ORFORDVILLE—Parkview High School is growing its career and technical education offerings.
Although the school only has 223 students, it has a dearth of ever-expanding programming to prepare students for the work world and is enrolling more students into its campus as it touts its ability to give individualized attention. The school dispatches buses to pick up students at 5905 W. Highway 11 in Janesville and at Beckman Mill on Highway 81 for Beloit students.
In light of February being career and technical education month, Parkview Junior/Senior High School Principal Mary Stelter shared a little bit about the school’s offerings.
Although Parkview always had technical education classes, the Parkview Career and Technical Education Program took off five years ago thanks to a partnership with Blackhawk Technical College and area businesses, Stelter said.
New courses and learning opportunities have been added as well, such as an on-site greenhouse where students can learn more about horticulture and landscaping. The school hosts a geometry-in-construction course, and offers a video production lab. It also has increased the number of youth apprenticeship and work study students.
Students begin exploring careers in sixth grade and continue career courses in high school, which culminate in students graduating with resumes, cover letters, portfolios and plans. Many of them have taken advantage of all or some of the 10 advanced placement courses or have earned up to the available 18 college credits obtainable.
“We have grown astronomically in our ability to help students determine a path post-high school,” Stelter said.
In 2021 US News and World Report selected Parkview as one of the best American high schools, and it has a four-star rating from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Of its 2021 graduates, 75% went to four-year colleges and universities; 5% to apprenticeships; 5% to the military; and 5% to 2-year higher education programs.
In a Thursday tour, technical and engineering instructor Dave Luety discussed his construction, robotics and other courses. He started instructing geometry within a construction course to integrate geometry into projects. Students can also use the 3D printer, and take a robotics course where they will earn college credit.
One of Luety’s students, sophomore Gehrig Grenawalt, has used what he learned to pursue his interest in the trades as well as launch his own business making pens, serving trays and cutting boards. Next, Grenawalt will be building tables.
Grenawalt is able to use the lathes at school to make unique pens—with carved wood to deer antler. He showed off a serving tray he made with walnut, maple as well as purpleheart and yellowheart woods imported from South America. A friend gave him a piece of walnut with a hole which he used to fill with epoxy to give it more artistic flair.
Luety said the wood shop doesn’t have a lot, but it has what it needs. It carries enough resources to have enabled students to build a shed and brat stand. Other students have used it to build little free libraries.
Agriculture instructor and FFA Advisor Tjark Sattler teaches 13 courses including welding, small and large animal veterinary science, horticulture, food production and more under the umbrella of agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources. In the greenhouse, horticulture class students learn to plant seeds, transplant cuttings and test water and soil in between growing lemons and making custom-designed hanging baskets and more. Their work culminates with a plant sale in May.
In the food production program, students learn how to grow fruits and vegetables to make different dishes including beef jerky.
In all his courses, Sattler said he uses what he calls “inquiry based learning” to engage with students
“I give them basic knowledge and they have the ability to explore it further based on topics they are interested in,”Sattler said. “For example, I teach how to use welders and students get to design their own projects from lawn ornaments to shoe racks and shelving.”
Sattler strives to give students hands-on and real world experiences. His students might not all become welders after a course, but might be able to fix a gate as opposed to buying a new one.
Business education teacher and youth apprenticeship coordinator Hannah Wellnitz explained how the school participates in the state’s youth apprenticeship program. The opportunities, she said, are more than a job as they align to students’ specific career plans and are complemented by coursework. The school has seven students active in the program at Scot Forge in Clinton, Burtness Chevrolet in Orfordville, Stoughton Trailers and Gil-Bar Farms in Janesville. Senior Evan Noble has been approved to receive a registered apprenticeship at Scot Forge, starting in the fall, which will include Scot Forge paying for some of his education at Blackhawk Technical College. It’s an opportunity, Wellnitz said, that many don’t get until several years after high school.
Stelter noted the school is holding a career and technical education consortium meeting Friday with teachers and businesses so educators can learn how to best tailor lessons to the needs of business. On March 9, juniors and seniors will participate in an interactive roundtable discussion with members of the trades to learn more about youth apprenticeship.
“We are very proud of where Parkview is and how it’s grown. We have an amazing school board with a growth mindset. They want Parkview to grow and have every opportunity for our students. They are very supportive both monetarily and emotionally for teachers, administration, students and families. When we bring an idea to the board that is beneficial to kids, they are 100% behind us,” Stelter said.