BELOIT—One incumbent and three newcomers were elected to the School District of Beloit Board of Education Tuesday.
Megan Miller, the current board of education president, won another term on the board in a hard-fought race that drew eight candidates who competed for four seats.
She said no matter how the election turned out, the focus on supporting the children and families in the district had to be the most important factor.
“We have one public school district that rests at the heart of our community and on or off the board, I will continue to be a devoted advocate for what is best for our children and community,” Miller said. “I am grateful for the support I have received throughout the community during this election and I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve these past three years.”
Miller received 1,196 votes or 12.48% of the vote.
The top vote-getter was Brian Anderson who recieved 1,376 votes or 14.35% of the vote.
Ryan McKillips recieved the next highest vote total at 1,280 votes or 13.55% of the vote.
Torie Champeny received the third highest vote total at 1,224 votes or 12.77% of the vote.
Current school board member Gregg Schneider did not receive enough votes to stay on the board. He received 1,156 votes or 12.06% of the vote.
J’Juan Winfield Sr. received 1,153 votes or 12.03% of the vote.
Christine Raleigh received 1,097 votes or 11.44% of the vote.
Kathy Larson received 1,085 votes or 11.44% of the vote.