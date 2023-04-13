SOUTH BELOIT — The newest member of the South Beloit Board of Education is pretty familiar with the school district.
Nicole Blakeman was appointed to the Board of Education on March 14. She coincidentally is filling the vacancy left by her father, Ted Zierath, who served on the school board for 31 years. Zierath passed away on Jan. 31.
South Beloit Superintendent Scott Fisher said when Zierath passed away, the district sought applications to fill his seat by advertising the position. He said district officials interviewed applicants and Blakeman impressed those who interviewed her.
“Ted was a wonderful advocate for the school district and Nicole has some of his qualities,” Fisher said. “But she is her own person and she has her own perspective.”
Blakeman is a graduate of South Beloit High School and she has children who are attending South Beloit schools.
She joins the six other members of the South Beloit Board of Education.
Scott Bonnet is the board president and has been on the board since 2007. Ed Rottman is the board vice president and has been on the board since 2011. Sandy Peterson has been on the board since 2006. Terri Perrin has been on the board since 2011. Michelle Becorest has been on the board since 2018. Ashley Newton has been on the board since 2021.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a very consistent board working for the district,” Fisher said.
Fisher said he believes Blakeman will be a good addition to the school board. He added that Zierath’s long tenure on the board demonstrates how dedicated he was to the district.
“He never ran with an agenda,” Fisher said, of Zierath. “He only wanted what was best for the school district.”