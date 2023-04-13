South Beloit High School
The South Beloit High School at 245 Prairie Hill Road.

SOUTH BELOIT — The newest member of the South Beloit Board of Education is pretty familiar with the school district.

Nicole Blakeman was appointed to the Board of Education on March 14. She coincidentally is filling the vacancy left by her father, Ted Zierath, who served on the school board for 31 years. Zierath passed away on Jan. 31.