BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education welcomed new board members Brian Anderson and J’Juan Winfield and recognized Joyce Ruff and Allison Semrau for their time and service during the board’s meeting Tuesday night.
Two board members were re-elected to the board—Megan Miller and Gregg Schneider.
On April 26 the board will elect new officers and committee chairs. The new board members will be officially seated on Monday, April 25. Ruff and Semrau will serve on the board until that time.
Summer school
The School District of Beloit Summer School 2022 plan was presented at the meeting as well.
The district will have six sites: two elementary schools, two intermediate and Beloit Memorial High School. There will be two different “paths” that students can choose for summer school. The “WE” Path will focus on wellness and enrichment opportunities for student choice and high interest. The “A” path focuses on academic standards aligned in core areas of literacy and math.
For elementary and intermediate students there will be two sessions available. Session 1 will run from June 21 through July 8 and session 2 will run from July 11 through 29. There will be no school July 1 and 4 and families may sign up for one or both sessions.
For elementary students, the “A” Path classes will be from 7: 45—9:45 a.m. with breakfast provided. The “WE” Path classes will be 9:45 a.m.—12:15 p.m. with lunch provided.
Intermediate student times for Session 1 will be 8:30—10:20 a.m. with breakfast provided. Then Session 2 will be from 10:30 a.m.—1 p.m. with lunch provided. Both sessions will provide both “A” and “WE” Path opportunities.
Registration for intermediate and elementary has begun this week. Parents can sign up through Skyward.
High school summer school will be from June 21 through July 29. Registration will begin the week of April 26 in Skyward.
Summer school will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—noon in-person and have potential for some office hours. In-person, hybrid and asynchronous learning options are available. Algebra 1 and 2 will be offered and English for Grade 9.