The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.
BELOIT—The Beloit School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Willie Garrison II as the district’s new superintendent at the Human Resources Committee meeting Tuesday night.
Garrison’s start date is Nov. 14 and his salary will be $190,500. In BoardDocs notes, it says “Salary prorated based on start date.”
At the school board’s regular business meeting, Garrison was officially welcomed with his family in the audience. He made sure to thank his wife and children for their support. He also thanked his mentors, administrators and more for their support.
Garrison noted how he told his children the news at the same time at home.
“My son just came into the house from basketball practice and my daughter was at the table doing some homework,’’ Garrison told the crowd. “I told both of them at the same time that this position was coming to fruition. My son yelled out, ‘Let’s go!’ He was so happy for me right. And my daughter ran up to me... I know this is embarrassing (Garrison said to his kids in the audience). But, she literally jumped into my arms.”
Garrison also thanked Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson and Theresa Morateck, the executive director of teaching, learning and equity for the district, who stepped in as the superintendent designee during the summer months before Anderson was chosen to lead in the interim position.
Garrison will serve in the position left vacant by former Superintendent Dan Keyser who left the Beloit School District to accept the superintendent position in the Stoughton Area School District.
Since 2020, Garrison has served as director of teaching and learning for the Brown Deer School District. He was one of four finalists for the superintendent position in Beloit.
Garrison noted during his speech that he’s looking forward to exploring what he can do to address issues in the district. He said the district will have challenges again, but together they can make great things happen.
“I’ve said it over and over,” he said. “If we take the time to listen to each other, we might be able to change each other’s mind.”