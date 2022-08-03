Kolak Center
The Kolak Education Center is the home to School District of Beloit administration.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—The new interim superintendent of the School District of Beloit served for 17 years as superintendent in Mount Horeb and for seven years as superintendent in the Williams Bay school district.

Wayne R. Anderson was approved as the new interim superintendent for the Beloit district during a school board meeting Tuesday night.