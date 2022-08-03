BELOIT—The new interim superintendent of the School District of Beloit served for 17 years as superintendent in Mount Horeb and for seven years as superintendent in the Williams Bay school district.
Wayne R. Anderson was approved as the new interim superintendent for the Beloit district during a school board meeting Tuesday night.
Anderson will be interim superintendent until Oct. 3, however, there is a provision in the contract that states if the board has not found the right fit for a full-time superintendent, his time as interim superintendent can be extended, Anderson told the Daily News.
Anderson let the school board know how excited he was to start his position at the district.
“I want you all to know how excited I am to be here,” Anderson said. “We’ll be here bright and early, tomorrow morning—can’t wait to get started. I’ve already had good conversations with the administrative teams. It’s my plan to visit each of the buildings.”
After serving as superintendent in Mount Horeb and Williams Bay, Anderson was superintendent in Belmont for one year and then last year at McFarland. He has been a superintendent since 1996 when he started in Mount Horeb.
Anderson attended University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he majored in history and English. He taught English and history for six years in Cassville and Barneveld. Following these two teaching positions, he then went into administration. His first administration job was in 1985 at Sheboygan North High School where he worked as an athletic director and was also in charge of attendance.
After Sheboygan he was in Reseburg for eight years as the high school assistant principal, elementary school principal and assistant superintendent in charge of finance.
“I was never planning on being an educator,” Anderson told the Daily News. “When I first went to college, my goal was to be a minister. I actually was serving as an assistant pastor for a local church and was in college preaching and teaching and loved confirmation.”
Anderson started to second guess what he wanted to do when he started attending many late night meetings for church and started dealing with the church politics. He wasn’t sure if he wanted a job where he had to be involved in night meetings and political situations.
“God has a sense of humor because that is exactly the job I do today,” he said with a laugh.
Anderson said he became interested in the interim superintendent position in Beloit because he wasn’t fully ready to retire yet, but thought being with a school district for a shorter period of time would help him gradually transition into full time retirement in the future.
He’s looking forward to working with the people of Beloit the most.
“I’ve always found that when you work with individuals that you can accomplish a lot of tasks that you never accomplish on your own,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with people, getting to know individuals, getting to learn what their thoughts and ideas are for how we can take a great school district and make it better.”