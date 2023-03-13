BELOIT — “Come discover the beauty and grace of Black Queens in pageantry.”
That’s what Mrs. Rock County Shatoria Teague said about The Queen Luncheon, which will feature interactive events and opportunities to learn more about the history and culture of Black Queens in pageantry, how to get involved in competitions, and self-love.
“We’ll also be providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone to express themselves and share their stories. We look forward to seeing you there,” Teague said.
In the world of pageantry, Teague said the mission is to promote and enhance art, natural beauty, and self-motivation, in addition to showcasing a multi-talented community to the world.
“We invite you to join us for an amazing and educational queen experience for ages 6 and up,” Teague said.
The Queen Luncheon will be held from 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. As of Sunday, 48 people had already registered to attend. Those who wish to reserve a spot can look up “Queens Luncheon on Eventbrite or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/queens-luncheon-tickets-543336242327?aff=eand.
The luncheon will feature pulled chicken and macaroni and cheese by Backyard Barbecue.
The event is being offered free to the public thanks to a group of generous Queens and the Beloit Public Library. Attendance is open to anyone, although there is a limit on the number of lunches and swag bags available.
Teague attended a similar event in Milwaukee, hosted by International Mrs. USA 2021 Jackie Edwards, last year.
“She got all the Queens together. I was in awe. It was a great event and something I wanted to share in Beloit,” Teague said.
Teague said there weren’t so many Black women in pageants when she was growing up, and it’s exciting to see more of them winning titles. She said Beloit has a long history of pageants and it’s been rewarding to watch other women grow in the competitions.
Teague was Mrs. Beloit 2020-2021. She will be surrendering her Mrs. Rock County crown and sash on April 1.
During her time with the crown, there were some unique experiences as a Black woman, such as finding a “nude” toned shoe to match her skin color. Despite challenges, it was an overwhelmingly positive experience.
She said the sisterhood of the events and the chance to be involved in the community was the best part of the title.
“It’s being able to give back and seeing the faces of those around me light up,” she said of her experience as Mrs. Rock County.
Teague plans to continue speaking with students at area schools, one of her favorite activities.
Teague is also the owner of Always & Forever Formal Wear and Sunshine Photo at 317 State St.
She said her title has helped her bring awareness to her beloved hometown and her platforms.
Her first platform is being an advocate for Rest in His Arms Angel Gowns, which provides gowns or little tuxedos for families grieving the loss of a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or other infant death. Teague helps women donate their used wedding or prom dress to be made into a small gown or blanket for babies who passed away known as “rainbow babies.” People can drop off their wedding or prom dresses by appointment-only for their transformation into a stunning satiny garment.
Teague’s other platform is the Lady Business #endperiodpoverty drive in Beloit where she collects feminine hygiene products. She gives them to Caritas and to ladies who stop into the shop.
Teague said she started working on her platforms prior to the crown and will continue to focus on them in the future. She also encouraged any women interested in becoming a Mrs. Beloit or Mrs. Rock County to reach out to her for more information.