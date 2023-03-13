Girls
Mrs. Beloit Shatoria Teague is shown at a luncheon event last year in Milwaukee. The event, focused on sharing the history and culture of Black Queens in pageantry, is coming to Beloit on March 18.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — “Come discover the beauty and grace of Black Queens in pageantry.”

That’s what Mrs. Rock County Shatoria Teague said about The Queen Luncheon, which will feature interactive events and opportunities to learn more about the history and culture of Black Queens in pageantry, how to get involved in competitions, and self-love.