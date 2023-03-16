Miss Beloit competition
Young women participating in the Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit’s Teen Scholarship Competition gather for a photo. The big event is set for 6 p.m. on March 25 at Beloit Memorial High School. 

 Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - There is a video game designer and a young woman hoping to help kids improve their mental health. A former princess wants to become a queen, and another wants to dance in an opening number alongside friends.

They are part of a determined group of young women competing to become Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit’s Teen.