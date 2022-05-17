BELOIT—The Merrill Community Sharing Garden has grown a lot of fans in the past 14 years, including the state. The powerful food and friend producer received the Governor’s Excellence in Community Action Award in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.
Community Action, Inc. Executive Director Marc Perry and Community Service and Merrill Garden Coordinator Kaelyb Lokrantz were tuned in for the online honor and are waiting to receive a plaque in the mail.
“The garden has come such a long way with the high amount of community involvement and investment. Merrill Neighborhood residents, City of Beloit residents, businesses and nonprofits have helped and donated. The garden brings a lot of different groups of people together that might not otherwise be talking to each other,” Lokrantz said in an interview Monday evening.
The garden competed against other Community Action agency programs from around the state. Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties’ garden stood out specifically for its innovative nature and ability to leverage existing resources, according to a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
The garden at 1322 Porter Ave., spans three city lots. Its 1,000 food producing plants provide free produce thanks to the help of neighborhood residents and groups of volunteers.
“It’s always open to the public so anyone can pick food. We will bag it up and hit every house if there is extra. Neighbors might find veggies on their porch,” Lokrantz said.
Over the past years the garden has grown to include all types of vegetables, berry bushes, fruit trees as well as a grape trellis, greenhouse, an outdoor classroom, pollinator gardens and more.
Designed to serve the diverse neighborhood, some of the plants include okra, collard greens and tomatillos and an herb called epazote, also known as Mexican tea.
Lokrantz, known as the “lone gardener,” tended the garden mostly alone and fed record numbers of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, with rising food prices, he is planning on using every square inch of the garden to boost food production. From planting onions between rows of tomatoes to other companion planting practices, he is hoping for a bountiful harvest.
The garden also will be expecting lots of friends. In addition to the residents who will enjoy plucking the free produce, the garden will be host to 13 visiting youth groups. Thanks to a partnership with the University of Wisconsin Extension, kids will learn about nutrition and growing food and then get the chance to pick the produce and eat it.
Julie Hill, a horticulture outreach specialist with UW-Madison Division of Extension Rock County, will give a gardenside talk on pollinators on June 21 at 5:30 p.m. Aldrich Intermediate School art teacher Josh Swedlund will be making a paint-by-numbers mural on the fence youth groups will fill in this summer.
“We plan to keep adding more murals and doing more things to improve,” Lokrantz said.
The garden also got a firepit added to help with outdoor cooking classes.
“My goal is to make homemade applesauce with apples from the trees this fall thanks to the firepit’s arrival,” Lokrantz said.
Following the native tree giveaway last Saturday, dogwood shrubs and wild hyacinth will be joining the garden. The City of Beloit also has planted trees on the terrace to flank the garden.
The garden continues to be heartily supported. The Welty Environmental Center donated five compost bins, and Rotary Gardens in Janesville provided plants which will be planted in the garden and shared with residents in the neighborhood.