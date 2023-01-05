BELOIT—McNeel Intermediate School Principal Michelle Hendrix-Nora and her sister, Beloit Memorial High School head step, dance and cheer coach Regina Hendrix, have been recognized by Madison365.com as two of Wisconsin’s 52 Most Influential Black Leaders.

According to a news release from the Beloit School District, Madison365 has been recognizing Black leaders for eight years, and also recognizing Asian-American, Latino and Indigenous leaders across the state.