BELOIT—McNeel Intermediate School Principal Michelle Hendrix-Nora and her sister, Beloit Memorial High School head step, dance and cheer coach Regina Hendrix, have been recognized by Madison365.com as two of Wisconsin’s 52 Most Influential Black Leaders.
According to a news release from the Beloit School District, Madison365 has been recognizing Black leaders for eight years, and also recognizing Asian-American, Latino and Indigenous leaders across the state.
“Every year, I’ve intended for this list to highlight the beauty of the diversity across our state,” said Robert Chappell, executive editor of Madison365.com, in the district news release. “I want kids in Wisconsin to see role models of people who are succeeding and to know it’s possible for people of color to achieve great things. Michelle-Hendrix-Nora and Regina Hendrix have certainly done that.”
Hendrix-Nora was surprised and humbled by the honor, according to the district news release.
“I am beyond grateful for this prestigious honor,” Hendrix-Nora said. “It surprised me because I do challenging work for my family, students and community out of love and passion, not for recognition.”
Hendrix-Nora added that her journey as an African-American woman who advocates for equity has not been easy, but she thanks those who support her.
“I have to thank my family for supporting me in this journey,” Hendrix-Nora said. “A special thank you to my husband, DeCarlos, and my sister, Regina, who was also recognized. We, ‘Hendrix Girls,’ do much of this work together. As a mother of four African-American sons, I advocate and want to be a courageous servant-leader for them and other young people in the community.”
Hendrix thanked her parents for their support in her life and who supported her as a single mother to her daughter.
“Michelle and I have the most supportive parents,” Hendrix said. “They have always been present and encouraged us to do our very best, challenged us to try new things, and acknowledged our achievements. I always say you cannot be what you cannot see. I am grateful that my daughter gets to witness me giving back while continually pushing myself to be better. I hope to make her proud and make sure she knows greatness lies within her.”
Both sisters said they will continue to provide experience and exposure to underrepresented people.
Superintendent Willie Garrison was pleased to learn of the two sisters being recognized.
“It is important to take the time to recognize and shine a spotlight on Michelle and Regina for being role models and leaders in this challenging work. Their commitment and engagement with diversity, equity and inclusion are inspiring and impactful. Our district congratulates them on this recognition.”