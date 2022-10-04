Four fourth graders use the Action Based Learning Lab room at McNeel Intermediate School in Beloit. Students shown here are Oliver Rocha, Manuel Salazar, Aubrey Hudson and Makilah James (in red shirt).
McNeel Intermediate Principal Michelle Hendrix-Nora helps fourth grade student Makilah James with a machine in the ABL lab at McNeel.
A wide angle shot shows the layout of the Action Based Learning Lab room at McNeel Intermediate in Beloit.
Submitted from the School District of Beloit
BELOIT—New this year at McNeel Intermediate School is the Action Based Learning Lab which allows students to physically move and keep their brain moving, too, all at one station.
Principal Michelle Hendrix-Nora said the school worked last year with a group of principals from Texas who already had initiated this program.
The lab helps students absorb more information while the endorphins are moving in their brain, Hendrix-Nora said. The lab has a bunch of different stations that have ellipticals with an iPad at each station for reading or another school activity while they move their feet.
“We got iPads so they can read a book or practice their math facts or listen to a story. Listening to something from National Geographic or something that gets them moving through these things here,” Hendrix-Nora said.
Other stations include drum pads, yoga balance stations or a bounce station. Hendrix-Nora said they plan to put bounce stations in multiple classrooms, which will help some students who like to move and learn at the same time.
The room is used for therapeutic uses on a regular basis for students who need to take a time out or may have behavioral issues and would like to take a break in a space or staff can de-escalate a situation in a room like the ABL lab. The room is also used for both before and after school care, Hendrix-Nora said.
Classes can sign up for the room for 15 to 20 minute spans during the day. Classes typically use the room during elective time or if it goes with their literacy lesson. Students can go into groups or go by themselves at a station and do some movement while reading instead of just sitting down, she said.
“It aligns with our school’s continuous improvement plan, where we talk about kinesthetic learning and how we embed movement and kinesthetics into our learning for our literacy so it just fits in. We get the most of our equipment.”
One example is a teacher can be working on vocabulary words with the students and can pass the vocabulary cards out with the students at each station and each student can spend five minutes at the station with a card.
Hendrix-Nora said this lab was particularly purchased for fourth through sixth grade students because of the size of the equipment but said that all students at McNeel can use the room if needed. McNeel houses students from fourth through eighth grade.
Kari Oscar, coordinator of specialized behavioral support at the Kolak Administration Building, worked with grant funding and made sure McNeel got the equipment training they needed, Hendrix-Nora said.
“She’s been so supportive in this,” Hendrix-Nora said. “Being able to try this new initiative within our building for the students. They are so excited about it. They’re just like why can’t we learn and move at the same time?”