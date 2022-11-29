Local school boards including Beloit School Board, Beloit Turner School Board, Clinton and Parkview will have spots up for election on April 4, 2023.
Those who plan to run for area school boards can circulate candidate nomination papers and gather voter signatures from Dec.1 through Jan. 3. The Daily News checked with area school districts to determine which current school board members will have terms expire in April.
Beloit School BoardThe Beloit School Board has two seats expiring this April. Board parliamentarian Amiee Leavy and board member J’Juan Winfield’s terms will expire. Winfield was elected this past April 2022. Leavy was elected in April 2020.
The Beloit School Board recently approved ad hoc committee members for referendum planning.
Beloit Turner School BoardTurner’s vice president of the school board Norm Jacobs and clerk John Pelock’s terms end in April 2023.
Clinton School BoardThree members of the Clinton School Board terms are expiring in April 2023. Vice president Gary Gilbank, Sheri Mullooly and Ronald Schut.
Gilbank has been a board member since 2013, Mullooly has been a member since 2017 and Schut has been a member since 2020.
Parkview School BoardParview board members Tina Suiter-Meyers and Amanda Vogt’s terms will expire in April 2023.