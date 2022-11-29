01STOCK_BELOIT_SCHOOLS

Local school boards including Beloit School Board, Beloit Turner School Board, Clinton and Parkview will have spots up for election on April 4, 2023.

Those who plan to run for area school boards can circulate candidate nomination papers and gather voter signatures from Dec.1 through Jan. 3. The Daily News checked with area school districts to determine which current school board members will have terms expire in April.