BELOIT- The Lincoln Academy in Beloit is reporting school-wide student growth in math and reading metrics.
The Lincoln Academy (TLA) Governance Board and administration teams reviewed the results of the second semester MAP testing and noted the growth, according to TLA release.
The MAP test, which stands for Measures of Academic Program, measures reading and math growth. TLA reports that the second semester saw a 146% growth rate in math and 116% in reading. The news release stated 100% is equal to one year of growth. The MAP progress is measured against the projected growth students are expected to achieve during the academic year.
“TLA is built upon a belief that all children are capable of high level learning,” said Kristi Cole, chief executive officer for TLA, in the release. “Our goal when we opened this school was to ensure that scholars are grade level within three years of enrollment. In order to achieve that goal, it will be important to see more than 100% growth each year. Our target is to achieve at least 100%.”
In May, 73% of students achieved their goal in math and 58% of students hit their reading goals.
“First semester MAP data and instructional analysis informed our instructional strategies for the second semester, including an increased focus on reading interventions and improved use of individual data for the What I Need (WIN) Time that was built into each school day and supports individualized scholar work,” said Kari Flitz, chief instructional officer for TLA, in the release.
The second semester results showed that 57% of students are proficient in foundational reading skills and exceeded TLA’s Year 1 goal of 40% students achieving this benchmark, according to the release.
The academy metrics also included at 98% passing rate on the high school civic exam, a DPI (department of public instruction) graduation requirement, a 94% student attendance rate for the year, and a variety of career exploration data points that are associated with the completion of college and career readiness.
“We are so thankful for the many community business and education partners who have invested in supporting our scholars in learning about different careers and exploring their career interests this year,” said Laura Benisch, director of career planning and partnerships, in the news release.